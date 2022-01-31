UVA Women's Basketball Falls at Florida State 62-37

The Virginia women's basketball team trailed by as many as 31 points in a blowout 62-37 loss at Florida State on Sunday.

Amandine Toi scored five of her team-high ten points in the first quarter to help UVA stay close early on. Virginia trailed 14-11 after the first quarter.

As it has all season, the Virginia offense struggled to score for the next two quarters. The Cavaliers tallied just five points in both the third and fourth quarters. Florida State outscored UVA 34-10 over that stretch to blow the game open.

Morgan Jones had 16 points to lead the Seminoles, who had nine players score in the game.

Virginia turned the ball over 25 times and Florida State scored 25 points off of those takeaways. When the Cavaliers did manage to get a shot up, they could not get them to fall. UVA made just 11 field goals in the game on 45 attempts (24.4%), including 2/10 from three-point range.

In her second game with the Hoos since transferring from UConn, Mir McLean recorded seven points, five of which came from the free throw line, and four rebounds, but struggled with foul trouble in the game.

Virginia suffered its ninth loss of the season and fell to 3-15 overall and 0-8 in ACC play. Up next, the Cavaliers travel to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College on Thursday at 7pm.

