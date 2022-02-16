Slow Start for UVA Women's Basketball Leads to 71-55 Loss to Miami

The UVA women's basketball team, which has yet to win an ACC game this season, has a four-game homestand to end the regular season - four opportunities to pick up a conference victory for the first time in almost two years.

On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers played the first of those four home games against the Miami Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Miami jumped out to a large early lead that proved too much for the Hoos to overcome, as UVA fell to Miami 71-55.

After only scoring three points in the first quarter, the Cavaliers (3-21, 0-14 ACC) found themselves trailing the entire contest against the Miami Hurricanes (14-10, 7-7 ACC).

At the end of the first quarter, Miami led 20-3. Virginia was 1/12 from the field and committed eight turnovers in the quarter, allowing Miami to build the lead.

The second quarter started off better for the Cavaliers, with Mir McLean pacing the team with four early points.

In quarter two, the Cavaliers generally took much better care of the basketball with zero turnovers while finishing 8/17 from the floor with 21 points. Taylor Valladay had seven points and was a perfect 3/3 from the floor. At halftime, Miami led 35-24.

The Hurricanes came out of the locker room and went on a 10-0 run, taking a 45-24 lead and pushing the game out of reach for the Cavaliers. Kelsey Marshall had five points during that run.

UVA was 7/7 from the free throw line in the third quarter, with London Clarkson making five of those foul shots. Free throws were the primary offense in the third quarter as the Cavaliers made just three field goals. Miami led 57-38 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, Taylor Valladay scored eight points and kept the energy alive for her team. The Cavaliers outscored the Hurricanes 17-14 in the final period, but lost 71-55 in the end.

Taylor Valladay led Virginia with 17 points on 7/12 shooting and nine rebounds. Mir McLean added 12 points and nine rebounds. For Miami, Destiny Harden had 16 points and Kelsey Marshall had 15 points.

A bright spot for the Cavaliers was that the team finished 18/19 from the free throw line, and Miami was 19/26. A major struggle for Virginia this season has been failing to execute from the line while also giving its opponents a lot more chances to shoot free throws.

Virginia, now on a 15-game losing streak, will take on Duke at home on Thursday night.

