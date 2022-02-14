Virginia Receives Four Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Cavaliers received votes in the AP poll for the first time since November

For the first time since November 15th, Virginia received votes in an AP Top 25 poll. The Cavaliers, winners of their last four games, including a 69-68 upset over then-No. 7 Duke at Cameron, received four votes in the week 15 college basketball AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

UVA last received votes in week two after the Hoos dropped out of the top 25 from their preseason No. 25 ranking following their season-opening loss to Navy.

The ACC has not had a team other than Duke ranked inside the top 25 since the second week of the poll. In this week's poll, four ACC teams received votes: Notre Dame (17 votes), Virginia (4 votes), Miami (3 votes), and Wake Forest (1 vote).

Virginia now sits at 16-9 overall and 10-5 in ACC play. The Cavaliers will look to win their fifth game in a row on Monday at 7pm when they play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

