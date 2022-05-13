Virginia Women's Lacrosse Beats USC 13-11, Advances to NCAA Second Round

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers live to fight another day.

Behind four goals from freshman Rachel Clark, the Virginia women's lacrosse team (10-9) defeated USC (13-5) 13-11 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. Virginia advances to play the No. 1 overall seed North Carolina on Sunday at 12pm.

The Trojans struck first on a goal by Isabelle Vitale, but the Cavaliers responded by scoring the remaining five goals of the opening quarter and went on a 7-0 run that lasted into the second quarter to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Kate Miller and Jaime Biskup each scored back-to-back goals in the run, all on assists by Morgan Schwab, who assisted on five of UVA's seven first-half goals and finished with seven helpers in the game.

USC went on a run to end the half, scoring the final five goals of the second quarter to close the gap to a 7-6 Virginia lead at halftime.

Claudia Shevitz continued the Trojan run with an unassisted goal a few minutes into the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Kate Miller and Ashlyn McGovern scored goals to put UVA back in front. After another Isabelle Vitale goal made it 9-8 at the end of the third quarter, Rachel Clark scored goals on two straight possessions to extend the Virginia lead to 11-8 with ten minutes left. Clark, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year this week, scored three of her game-high four goals in the second half, including the dagger with just 2:28 left to make it 13-10.

USC added a goal with just a few seconds left, but the Cavaliers were successful in playing keep away to kill the clock in the remaining minutes of the quarter and escaped with the 13-11 victory.

Senior Ashlyn McGovern and freshman Kate Miller each had a hat trick to lead Virginia. Ashley Vernon made seven saves versus 10 goals allowed to win the goalie battle. UVA was a perfect 19/19 on clears and committed just 11 fouls as compared to 30 for USC.

Virginia advances to the NCAA second round, where No. 1 overall seed and undefeated North Carolina awaits. The Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers 17-7 back on April 14th in Charlottesville. UVA and UNC will play on Sunday at 12pm in Chapel Hill and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

