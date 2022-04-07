No. 16 UVA Women's Lacrosse Routs VCU 23-5

11 different Cavaliers recorded a goal and No. 16 Virginia women's lacrosse routed VCU 23-5 on Wednesday night at Klockner Stadium.

The Rams hung around with the Cavaliers early in the game, as UVA held a 3-2 lead over ten minutes into the first quarter. After Juliana George scored VCU's second goal of the game with 4:12 left in the opening quarter, Virginia went on to score 14 of the next 15 goals. UVA had five different players score in the opening frame and led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Kiki Shaw scored three of her team-leading four goals in the second quarter. Ashlyn McGovern, Braeden Dial, Rachel Clark, and Kate Miller also tallied goals in the period and Virginia took a 12-3 lead into halftime. Virginia outshot VCU 27-10 in the first half, putting 19 of those shots on goal, and outshot the Rams 44-14 in the game.

As expected, Virginia had a hefty advantage in the possession battle, as UVA held a 25-6 edge in draw controls and VCU committed 19 turnovers.

The Cavaliers scored five straight goals to start the second half, continuing an 11-0 run from the second quarter. A goal from Kelsey McDonnell with 1:19 left in the third quarter ended a VCU drought that had lasted nearly 30 minutes of game time. Virginia proceeded to score the next five goals and six of the last seven goals of the game.

Ashlyn McGovern finished with three goals and one assist and Rachel Clark added three goals. Five different Cavaliers scored two goals, including Kate Miller, who had two goals and three assists.

Ashley Vernon made three saves and allowed three goals in cage for UVA, but played only the first half. Freshman Abby Jansen and sophomore Ashley West each played one quarter in goal and allowed one goal apiece.

With the win, UVA gets back to .500 at 7-7 on the season. Up next, Virginia hosts No. 1-ranked and undefeated North Carolina next Thursday (4/14) at 8pm in UVA's final home game of the regular season at Klockner Stadium.

