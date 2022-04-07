Three-Run Fifth Inning Helps Cavaliers Douse Flames 7-2

No. 3 Virginia took care of business against a solid Liberty team on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park

Coming off of a series victory against Georgia Tech and just ahead of a major road series at Miami this weekend, No. 3 Virginia hosted a good Liberty team in a Wednesday night matchup in Charlottesville. The Flames brought in a 17-9 record which includes wins against Duke and North Carolina as well as a series victory at Florida to begin the season. UVA did well not to overlook Liberty and took care of business with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

Virginia got on the board early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof got on board with singles, Alex Tappen put a ball in play that was mishandled by Liberty's shortstop, which allowed Teel to score.

Devin Ortiz started on the mound for the Cavaliers and went 4.2 innings, giving up one run on four hits and struck out five batters. In the top of the fourth, Liberty used a pair of singles to put runners on the corners and then Logan Mathieu delivered a fielder's choice grounder to score Three Hillier to tie the game.

Virginia got one right back in the bottom half of the inning as Ethan Anderson doubled to right field to score Alex Tappen from first base.

In the bottom of the fifth, Griff O'Ferrall hit a leadoff single to chase Liberty starter Trey Gibson out of the game. The Flames turned to lights-out lefty reliever Mason Fluharty, who came into the game with a 0.76 ERA, having given up just 11 hits and two earned runs in 23.2 innings so far this season.

Virginia's batters proved to be up to the challenge. Kyle Teel drew a walk and then Devin Ortiz singled to load the bases with no outs. Jake Gelof came up and delivered a two-run single to left field, giving him 53 RBIs for the season, the most in the NCAA.

Alex Tappen reached on a fielder's choice and moved Devin Ortiz to third base. Then, Chris Newell hit a bunt single to third base to score Ortiz. Fluharty was pulled from the game after getting just one out.

UVA tacked on a sixth run in the sixth inning on a single by Alex Tappen and then another in the seventh on a single by Max Cotier.

Virginia's bullpen did well to keep the Liberty bats cool. Dylan Bowers pitched 1.1 innings and did not allow a hit. Matthew Buchanan came on in the seventh and went two innings, allowing one run on a homer to Derek Orndorff in the eighth, but gave up just the one hit and struck out five batters. Sophomore Avery Mabe closed out the 7-2 win for UVA in the ninth inning.

The Cavaliers, now 26-3 overall, set their sights on a big-time showdown at No. 8 Miami this weekend. The Hurricanes are one game in front of UVA for first place in the ACC Coastal standings with a conference record of 10-2. Virginia plays at Miami on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 1pm.

