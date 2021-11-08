Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Virginia Women's Soccer Earns a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Championship
    Publish date:

    Virginia Women's Soccer Earns a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Championship

    The Cavaliers claimed one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and will host High Point in the first round
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

    The Cavaliers claimed one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and will host High Point in the first round

    The Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer team earned one of four No. 1 seeds in the 64-team NCAA Championship field, as announced during the NCAA women's soccer selection show on Monday evening. 

    UVA will host its first round matchup against High Point (10-7-2) at Klockner Stadium at a date and time still to be announced. The Cavaliers are 16-2-2 this season and completed an undefeated run through ACC play to claim the school's third ACC regular season title. The Hoos advanced to the ACC Championship Game before falling to Florida State 1-0. 

    Virginia was one of three ACC teams to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, joining No. 1 overall seed Florida State and Duke. 

    UVA's region of the NCAA Tournament includes No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Southern California, and No. 4 BYU. The region also includes fellow ACC team Clemson as well as Penn State, the only team other than Florida State who can claim a victory over the Hoos this season. 

    Virginia begins another quest to claim the program's first ever National Championship after the Hoos came up just short last season, losing to Florida State via penalty kick shootout in the semifinals of the College Cup last spring. 

    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
