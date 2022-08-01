Virginia Football: Jackson on Watch List for Bednarik Award

Add another preseason accolade to the shelf for Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson. On Monday, 90 of the best defensive players in the country were recognized on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

The Atlanta native led the ACC with 117 tackles last season and also recorded 6 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 2 passes defended as the leader of the UVA defense. He was also named Second-Team All-ACC in 2021.

The Bednarik Award is named after Chuck Bednarik, an All-American linebacker at Penn and two-time NFL champion and Hall of Famer. The award has been presented to the best defensive player in college football every year since 1994.

READ MORE: In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

Semifinalists for the 2022 Bednarik Award will be revealed on November 1st and three finalists will be announced on November 22nd. The 28th Bednarik Award will be announced at the ESPN College Football Awards Show on December 8th and the award will be presented to the winner at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 10th in Atlantic City.

Nick Jackson is also on the preseason watch list for the Dick Butkus Award, presented annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Five Cavaliers have been named to preseason watch lists for college football awards this summer: Nick Jackson (Bednarik Award and Butkus Award), Brennan Armstrong (Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award), Dontayvion Wicks (Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award), Keytaon Thompson (Biletnikoff Award), and Chayce Chalmers (AFCA Good Works Team and Wuerffel Trophy).

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star PG Trey Green

WATCH: Former Wahoo Makes SportsCenter for Spectacular PLL Goal

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Owayne Owens | UVA Track & Field

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins Four Titles at Phillips 66 National Championships

In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego