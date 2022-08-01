VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

VCU Athletics

The Virginia baseball program has added another quality arm to its pitching staff through the transfer portal. VCU right-hander Chase Hungate is transferring to UVA, he announced via Instagram post over the weekend.

"I’m beyond blessed to say that I will be transferring to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia!" Hungate said in the post. "I can’t thank my coaches, teammates, and family enough to get me to this point."

The 6'0" reliever from Abingdon, Virginia just wrapped up a solid freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth. In 21 appearances out of the bullpen, Hungate posted a 6-4 record and a 3.57 ERA. He pitched 63.0 innings, allowing 25 earned runs on 62 hits and racking up 46 strikeouts to just 14 walks. Hungate surrendered just three home runs all season and opponents managed a .245 batting average against him. His six wins were tied for the most on the VCU pitching staff this spring.

Hungate played a critical role in helping the Rams capture their second-consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship, pitching 7.0 innings with a combined ERA of 0.00 over the course of VCU's two victories over Richmond in the A-10 Championship and he was credited with the wins in both games. In the final game, he pitched a career-high 4.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits to go along with three strikeouts. Hungate was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team.

The Cavaliers saw Chase Hungate pitch live on two occasions this season. In VCU's extra-inning win against UVA in Richmond on April 19th, Hungate pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. He faced 15 batters, striking out three of them. When the Hoos got their revenge back in Charlottesville on May 4th, Hungate pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, posting one strikeout and allowing only two hits.

Pitching depth was a vulnerability for the Cavaliers this past season and Brian O'Connor and the UVA coaching staff have looked to the transfer portal to remedy that. In early July, Virginia secured a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker, who had the seventh-most strikeouts (81) in the Sun Belt Conference. Now, the Hoos bring in another solid reinforcement to the pitching staff in Chase Hungate.

Virginia has added four players through the transfer portal this offseason. Hungate and Parker join Travis Reifsnider, a First-Team All-CAA catcher at JMU, and Ethan O'Donnell, a Second-Team All-Big Ten outfielder at Northwestern.

