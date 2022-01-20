Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff and Assignments

Elliott announced the official assignments for his new Virginia football coaching staff

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott announced the final hires to his UVA football coaching staff and finalized the official staff assignments for each coaching position on Thursday. Elliott officially named Air Force's Curome Cox as defensive backs coach and Gardner-Webb's Taylor Lamb as quarterbacks coach to complete the coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The full Virginia football coaching staff is as follows:

Offense

Des Kitchings: Offensive Coordinator

Keith Gaither: Running Backs

Marques Hagans: Wide Receivers

Taylor Lamb: Quarterbacks

Garett Tujague: Offensive Line

Defense

John Rudzinski: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Curome Cox: Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Downing: Defensive Tackles

Clint Sintim: Linebackers

Chris Slade: Defensive Ends

There has been no details provided yet as to which coach(es) will handle special teams responsibilities.

