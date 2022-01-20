Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff and Assignments

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments
Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott announced the final hires to his UVA football coaching staff and finalized the official staff assignments for each coaching position on Thursday. Elliott officially named Air Force's Curome Cox as defensive backs coach and Gardner-Webb's Taylor Lamb as quarterbacks coach to complete the coaching staff for the 2022 season.
The full Virginia football coaching staff is as follows:
Offense
Des Kitchings: Offensive Coordinator
Keith Gaither: Running Backs
Marques Hagans: Wide Receivers
Taylor Lamb: Quarterbacks
Garett Tujague: Offensive Line
Defense
John Rudzinski: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Curome Cox: Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Kevin Downing: Defensive Tackles
Read More
Clint Sintim: Linebackers
Chris Slade: Defensive Ends
There has been no details provided yet as to which coach(es) will handle special teams responsibilities.
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Danielle Collins Defeats Ana Konjuh to Advance to Third Round of Australian Open
Virginia Overcomes Foul Troubles to Complete Season Sweep of Pitt with 66-61 Win
Three-Star QB LaNorris Sellers Decommits from Virginia
Reports: Virginia Hires Gardner-Webb OC Taylor Lamb as Quarterbacks Coach
Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Make Top 70 of Updated ESPN 100
Owayne Owens Named ACC Field Performer of the Week