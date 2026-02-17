LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs VMI Baseball Score
After a record setting offensive output over the weekend against Wagner, Virginia is ready for their first midweek matchup of the Chris Pollard Era. The Cavaliers are set to take on VMI and are looking to improve their record to 4-0.
Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, the Cavaliers are 35-6 in February.
The opening weekend sweep of Wagner was highlighted by a 31-run outburst in the series finale. Saturday’s 31 runs set a new program record.
UVA’s 69 runs on opening weekend are the most ever by Virginia over the opening three games of a season in program history. The previous high was 59 runs over the opening three games in 1889.
RHP John Paone is on the mound for the Cavaliers today and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up for today's game:
1. SS Eric Becker
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 3B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. C Thomas O'Connell
9. 2B Zach Murray
