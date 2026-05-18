Latest Field of 64 Projections for Virginia Baseball One Week From Selection Monday

It is a good thing for Virginia Baseball that they had a good start to the season and seemingly locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament before their recent stretch of play.

Virginia has been trending down over the past month, and that continued with their series loss to Louisville, their third straight ACC series loss. The Cavaliers ended the year losing series to Cal and Louisville while also getting swept by Pittsburgh, three teams that might not even be in the NCAA Tournament field when it is announced next week.

Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, it still looks like UVA is going to still make the tournament, despite playing so poorly recently. According to the latest field of 64 projections from D1 Baseball, Virginia is a No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles, CA regional that is hosted by projected No. 1 overall seed UCLA.

D1 Baseball Projected Regional:

UCLA Virginia Campbell San Diego State

This would be a tough regional for UVA and that would be an understatement. UCLA has been the No. 1 team in college baseball pretty much all season and they are the national championship favorites for a reason. Their pitching staff is incredible and they have the projected No. 1 overall pick in Roch Chowlowsky. If UVA can sneak past Campbell, they would have to beat the Bruins probably twice if they wanted to advance to the super regionals.

Virginia has the talent to start playing well and be a potential threat, but nothing they have shown in the past month suggests that they are going to be able to make a run.

Over at Baseball America, Virginia is a No. 3 seed in the Eugene, OR regional.

Oregon Ole Miss Virginia Washington State

I think this would be a more winnable regional than going to Los Angeles and being stuck in UCLA's regional, but this is by no means a cake walk. Oregon is probably the second best team in the Big Ten and Ole Miss has a strong team as well, though they are not as good as they were last year. If Virginia could start playing to their talent level, they could surprise and win this region, but again, UVA has not been playing like that for over a month.

Virginia is going to begin ACC Tournament play on Wednesday morning against the winner of the NC State/Duke matchup on Tuesday.