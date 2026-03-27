LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game One Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Didawick got a leadoff single and Weatherspoon drew a two out walk, but no runs for the Hoos. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

BC managed to get a two out double, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-0, 7.13 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO) is on the mound this afternoon and here is how Virginia is going to lineup:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. DH Kyle Johnson

8. C Jake Weatherspoon

9. RF Zach Jackson

Boston College and Virginia met four times during 2025, with BC winning three of the meetings. The Eagles took two of three from the Cavaliers on the opening weekend of ACC before downing Virginia in a wild late-night affair during the ACC Tournament.

This is going to be the second appearance of the year for Johnson. Johnson threw 10 pitches and fanned two of the three Wake Forest batters he faced last week.