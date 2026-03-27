LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, Game One Score
Bottom of the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Didawick got a leadoff single and Weatherspoon drew a two out walk, but no runs for the Hoos. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
BC managed to get a two out double, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd.
Top of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Kyle Johnson (0-0, 7.13 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO) is on the mound this afternoon and here is how Virginia is going to lineup:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. DH Kyle Johnson
8. C Jake Weatherspoon
9. RF Zach Jackson
Boston College and Virginia met four times during 2025, with BC winning three of the meetings. The Eagles took two of three from the Cavaliers on the opening weekend of ACC before downing Virginia in a wild late-night affair during the ACC Tournament.
This is going to be the second appearance of the year for Johnson. Johnson threw 10 pitches and fanned two of the three Wake Forest batters he faced last week.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell