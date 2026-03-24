LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Maryland Baseball Score
Top of the 4th
Bottom of the 3rd
Weatherspoon got a leadoff single and then Becker followed with a one out single. Three straight RBI singles from Gracia, Harris, and Tiroly gave UVA the lead right back. It is 4-3 heading to the 4th.
Top of the 3rd
A leadoff single and then a pair of one out singles tied the game at 1-1. After a mound visit, an RBI double from Maryland gave them a 2-1 lead. Kevin Jaxel replaced Stroman and then a passed ball scored another run for the Terrapins. UVA got the final out,but now trail by two.
Bottom of the 2nd
Didawick reached on a one out single and then UVA got the first run of the game with a two out RBI single from Kyle Johnson to make it 1-0. Johnson was caught stealing to end the inning, but the Cavaliers have the lead
Top of the 2nd
Maryland got a two out single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Maryland got a leadoff single, but no other hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 16.2 IP, 13 BB, 21 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. DH Kyle Johnson
8. C Jake Weatherspoon
9. RF Griffin Enis
Tuesday’s game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium will be the second of three minor league stadiums that Virginia is slated to play in this season, with the other two being Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis, N.C.) and Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.).
Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 10 runs per game, which ranks sixth nationally and fourth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, and Pittsburgh. Overall, UVA has scored the fourth-most runs in the country at 251.
The longtime ACC foes had not played each other in a decade before the 2025 meeting in Fredericksburg that saw Virginia walk off Maryland with a wild pitch.
Before last season’s dramatic contest, UVA and Maryland had not played on the baseball diamond since the 2015 Charlottesville Super Regional, when Virginia swept the Terrapins en route to the program’s first national championship.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell