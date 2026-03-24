LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Maryland Baseball Score

Top of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Weatherspoon got a leadoff single and then Becker followed with a one out single. Three straight RBI singles from Gracia, Harris, and Tiroly gave UVA the lead right back. It is 4-3 heading to the 4th.

Top of the 3rd

A leadoff single and then a pair of one out singles tied the game at 1-1. After a mound visit, an RBI double from Maryland gave them a 2-1 lead. Kevin Jaxel replaced Stroman and then a passed ball scored another run for the Terrapins. UVA got the final out,but now trail by two.

Bottom of the 2nd

Didawick reached on a one out single and then UVA got the first run of the game with a two out RBI single from Kyle Johnson to make it 1-0. Johnson was caught stealing to end the inning, but the Cavaliers have the lead

Top of the 2nd

Maryland got a two out single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Maryland got a leadoff single, but no other hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 16.2 IP, 13 BB, 21 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. DH Kyle Johnson

8. C Jake Weatherspoon

9. RF Griffin Enis

Tuesday’s game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium will be the second of three minor league stadiums that Virginia is slated to play in this season, with the other two being Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis, N.C.) and Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.).

Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 10 runs per game, which ranks sixth nationally and fourth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, and Pittsburgh. Overall, UVA has scored the fourth-most runs in the country at 251.

The longtime ACC foes had not played each other in a decade before the 2025 meeting in Fredericksburg that saw Virginia walk off Maryland with a wild pitch.

Before last season’s dramatic contest, UVA and Maryland had not played on the baseball diamond since the 2015 Charlottesville Super Regional, when Virginia swept the Terrapins en route to the program’s first national championship.