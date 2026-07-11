AJ Gracia picked No. 9 overall by Atlanta Braves in 2026 MLB Draft

Virginia baseball has a first round MLB Draft selection. Saturday, junior centerfielder AJ Gracia was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Atlanta Braves — becoming the first draftee of the Chris Pollard era. Gracia is Virginia's highest draft pick since Pavin Smith went No. 7 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017.

Gracia followed Pollard and transferred from Duke last summer. Gracia went on to earn All-American honors from various publications after his lone season in Charlottesville. Gracia slashed .354/.489/.632, earning Virginia’s triple crown slashline (min. 50 at-bats). He also led the team with 64 runs, and placed second in hits, home runs, doubles and walks.

“I’ve known [Gracia] since he was in the eighth grade,” Pollard said. “He's going to go down as the best player I've ever coached. And that's quite a statement. I've got a lot of guys in the big leagues right now, but I've never coached anybody like him. I've never coached somebody so consistent with their approach. The ability to be the same guy every day, something we really value in our program.”

Gracia starred in key spots for the Cavaliers this season — most notably producing five hits (including a double and triple) and five RBI in a win-or-go-home NCAA Tournament game hosted by No. 9 Southern Miss. He also led Virginia with 24 mult-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games this year.

The lefty slugger has consistently performed as a patient hitter, producing competitive at-bats with multiple double-digit on-base streaks — which will certainly be valued as he works towards MLB. Gracia also has some notable power in his swing. He became the sixth Cavalier in program history to hit three home runs in the same game, which he did Feb. 20 against Monmouth.

Now, the talented slugger heads to the Atlanta organization.

Other Cavaliers-turned-Braves draft picks include RHP Jay Woolfolk (No. 367 overall in 2025), 2B Phil Gosselin (No. 164, 2010), C Kenny Swab (No. 1064, 2010), LHP Jeff Lorick (No. 598 overall, 2009) and OF Chris Kughn (No. 636, 1989).

Atlanta is currently 54-39, leading the National League East division. The Braves occupy the No. 3 seed in the NL playoff picture at the moment. They are flush with outfielders — seven of their top 30 prospects are outfielders — but Gracia was a top-10 pick for a reason.

At the major league level, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris are clear starters. The third spot is open. Gracia could also become a designated hitter or first baseman. Even if Gracia moves away from his centerfield spot in the outfield — perhaps to a corner spot like left field — he could advance quickly within the organization’s farm system. He could see early action in the minors this summer.

Other Cavaliers are projected to be drafted soon. Most notably, star shortstop Eric Becker could be picked by an MLB club sooner rather than later.