LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs VCU Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 4th

Top of the 4th

A leadoff double would lead to an one out, RBI groundout that tied the game 1-1. UVA gets the last out, but loses their lead.

Bottom of the 3rd

Gracia hit a two-out double, but UVA could not get anything else going. Virginia leads 1-0 heading to the 4th.

Top of the 3rd

Another scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Stammel. UVA leads 1-0 heaidng to the bottom of the third.

Bottom of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Cavaliers lead 1-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Stammel pitches a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Becker grounded out to start the inning, but Gracia blasted a solo shot to get a 1-0 lead. Harris drew a two out walk, but Gracia's home run gives the Cavaliers the lead.

Top of the 1st

VCU gets a leadoff single, but no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 5 BB, 7 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers and here is how they are going to line up for game two of the series vs VCU:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. 3B Aiden Harris

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. C Noah Jouras

It was not perfect, but UVA was able to secure a 5-3 victory over VCU yesterday to move them to 8-1 this season.

For the second time in as many games, Becker led off the home half of the first with a home run. The solo shot was the shortstop’s second of the year and put Virginia up 1-0.

Out of the Virginia bullpen, the trio of Lucas Hartman, Kevin Jaxel, and Kapa combined to allow one run on one hit in three innings of work to secure the Virginia victory on Friday.