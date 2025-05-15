Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game One Score

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball Score
LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball Score / Virginia Athletic

Virginia enters the final week of the regular season as hot as any team in the ACC, but there is still more work to be done to ensure that the Cavaliers make the NCAA Tournament. The final series of the regular season will be against rival Virginia Tech, who is also vying to make the tournament. The Hokies have not been playing well heading into this weekend and seem to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is how UVA is lining up for tonight's game:

1. CF Aidan Teel

2. SS Eric Becker

3. RF Henry Ford

4. 1B Chris Arroyo

5. 2B Henry Godbout

6. C Jacob Ference

7. DH Harrison Didawick

8. LF James Nunnallee

9. 3B Luke Hanson

Jay Woolfork is on the mound for UVA.

Top of the 1st

Additional Links

Former Virginia Basketball Guard Christian Bliss Reveals Transfer Destination

UVA MLAX: Cole Kastner Set to Play for the California Redwoods

2025 DB Lukas Sanker, Brother of Former Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, Commits to UVA

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball