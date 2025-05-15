LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game One Score
Virginia enters the final week of the regular season as hot as any team in the ACC, but there is still more work to be done to ensure that the Cavaliers make the NCAA Tournament. The final series of the regular season will be against rival Virginia Tech, who is also vying to make the tournament. The Hokies have not been playing well heading into this weekend and seem to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Here is how UVA is lining up for tonight's game:
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. RF Henry Ford
4. 1B Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. DH Harrison Didawick
8. LF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Jay Woolfork is on the mound for UVA.
Top of the 1st
