Miami Marlins Draft Virginia's Chris Arroyo in MLB Draft
With the 139th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins took a swing on one of the draft's loudest left-handed bats—Virginia's Chris Arroyo. He's not your typical power prospect. A native of Puerto Rico, Arroyo has made stops at just about every level of amateur baseball—from Florida to JUCO to the ACC—and along the way, he's hit, competed, and left a trail of exit velocity.
The Path: State Champ, JUCO All-American, ACC Slugger
Chris Arroyo got his start in Parkland, Florida, playing ball at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. There, he was a force on both sides of the field. As a pitcher, he recorded an impressive 19 wins, one loss, a 0.99 ERA, and 169 strikeouts in 105.2 innings. And when he stepped up to the plate, he hit .328, smashed eight home runs, and brought in 35 runs. During that time, he helped the team secure two consecutive state championships, drawing the attention of scouts.
He opened his college career at Florida but saw limited action as a freshman, making seven appearances out of the bullpen and logging a 5.06 ERA. After that, he transferred to Pasco-Hernando State, where everything fell into place. Arroyo mashed his way to NJCAA Division II and NBCA First Team All-American honors, slashing .403 with 19 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases, while also starting on the mound (5–4, 3.53 ERA, 63 K in 62.2 IP).
That season launched him back into the Division I spotlight—and into a key role for UVA.
2025 at Virginia
This spring at Virginia, Arroyo didn't miss a game. He started 49 times – 34 at first base, 15 at DH, and even made three starts on the mound. At the plate, he hit .291 (55-for-189) with 11 home runs, eight doubles, a triple, and 42 RBIs. He led Virginia in homers and posted an impressive .519 slugging percentage, while keeping his strikeout rate at 13.8%.
He had no shortage of standout performances. On March 8, Arroyo went 5-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs against Boston College. He matched that RBI total a month later against Pitt (April 13), and launched long balls in back-to-back games against Stanford to close March.
On the pitching side, Arroyo tossed 12.2 innings, giving up 7 earned runs with 9 strikeouts and 13 walks, suitable for a 4.97 ERA. His low-90s fastball still showed up, but he's headed to pro ball as a position player.
MLB Grades (20–80 Scale)
Hit: 40 | Power: 55 | Run: 30 | Arm: 60 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40
The Bat: Upper-Tier Power with Selectivity
At 6'2" and 225 pounds, Arroyo generates real force. He recorded a 113 mph max exit velocity this spring, with an EV90 of 108 mph—a strong indicator of raw power. His swing works best to the pull side, and when he connects, the ball jumps off the bat.
What makes him especially interesting is his ability to manage the zone. He chased just 25% of the time and kept his K-rate under 14%. That said, velocity can still beat him, especially fastballs at the top of the zone. His 80% zone-contact rate on heaters suggests there's still work to do against pro-level arms. If that improves, Arroyo has the ingredients to slug 15+ homers in a big-league season.
Defense: First Base Reliability with Outfield Potential
Most of Arroyo's time this season came at first base, where he was steady and efficient, committing just two errors in 237 total chances for a .992 fielding percentage. But what sets him apart from typical corner infielders is his arm strength. A former pitcher, he still touches the low 90s, and scouts grade the arm at a 60. That's enough to at least entertain the idea of a future in right field, even if his 30-grade speed limits the range.
He's not going to win foot races, but he moves well enough for his size and isn't a liability defensively. The glove is fine. The arm is loud.
Projection: Heavy-Hitting Solid Corner Bat
Arroyo's not a five-tool guy, and that's fine. What he does have is real power and a strong arm, which gives him something to build around. He looks the part of a slugging first baseman, and there's a chance he gets some run in the outfield too, depending on how he holds up physically. The big question is how he handles velocity. If he can stay disciplined in the zone and keep up with premium heat, there's a path for him to land in the heart of a major league lineup.
MLB Comp: Kyle Schwarber lite, with glove and arm potential
Ceiling: Every day 1B or corner OF with 15-HR potential
Floor: Lefty DH/1B bench bat who punishes mistakes
Final Thoughts
This is the kind of pick you want in the fifth round. Arroyo has track-record production, plus raw power, and one of the better arms you'll find at the corner. The run grade drags down the athletic profile, but the batting power is real. If Miami can help him adjust to pro pitching, this could end up being a sneaky-good value.