Virginia's Nate Savino Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Savino is the second Cavalier to take home ACC player of the week honors this season

A few days after becoming the first Virginia pitcher to record a complete game shutout since 2018, junior Nate Savino was deservedly named the ACC Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. 

Starting on the mound in UVA's series opener at Duke on Friday, Savino gave up just five hits, struck out seven batters, and went nine scoreless innings using just 103 pitches in the shutout effort. The Blue Devils did not have a single runner reach second base as Savino led the Cavaliers to a 5-0 win in Durham

Savino is the first UVA pitcher to throw a complete game shutout since Derek Casey did it against Virginia Tech in the 2018 season. Savino is one of just six pitchers in the country who have thrown a complete game shutout this season. Savino is 3-0 in four starts and currently has an ERA of 1.21. 

Savino is the second Cavalier to win ACC weekly honors this season, joining Jake Gelof

Virginia (14-1, 2-1 ACC) hosts Rider on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Boston College to Charlottesville for a three-game ACC series next weekend.

