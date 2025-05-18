NCAA Field of 64 Projections: New Projections Have Virginia Baseball Among The First Four Teams Out
Virginia Baseball has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC and the country and it is coming at a good time. After seemingly playing their way out of an NCAA Tournament bid, the Cavaliers are right in the thick of things again and ended their regular season with a series win against Virginia Tech. UVA has seen their RPI come up to 55th and with a good performance in the ACC Tournament this upcoming weekend, they could find themselves in a regional.
For now, though, they might still be on the outside looking in. In the latest Field of 64 Projections from On3Sports Jonathan Wagner, Virginia is among the first four teams out, alongside Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Western Kentucky, and Cal Poly. Arizona State, UConn, Oklahoma State, and Xavier are the last four teams in.
Now this is just one projection, but it does show that despite their really good play over the past couple of weeks, they are far from a guarantee to get. This week is going to be huge for UVA.
It was a good weekend for the Cavaliers though and a good game on Saturday vs their rival.
On the game’s second pitch, Aidan Teel doubled to left field to set up a Chris Arroyo two-run home run later in the inning. The homer was Arroyo’s 11th of the season and put the Cavaliers up 2-0.
The home-standing Hokies cut the Cavalier advantage in half with a solo leadoff home run from Ben Watson in the bottom of the first.
Two innings later, Ference pushed the UVA lead to 3-1 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the third. The dinger was Ference’s ninth of the season.
After allowing a pair of one-out singles in the bottom second, Valincius retired the next nine Virginia Tech batters he faced before surrendering a one-out single in the fifth.
Alex Markus relieved Valincius with two outs in the seventh. Markus ended the inning by stranding a pair of Hokie base runners with a groundball to second.
In the eighth, Markus neutralized another Virginia Tech threat with a strikeout and throwout from Ference to end the frame.
Matt Lanzendorfer picked up his team-leading fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning to crystallize the 3-1 Virginia victory and the series win over Virginia Tech.
Here is the full bracket for next week:
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal (9:00 a.m. E.T.)
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College (9:00 p.m. ET)
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs No.8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)