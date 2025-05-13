New Field of 64 Projections Has Virginia Baseball Among The Final Four Teams In
There is not a hotter team in the ACC than Virginia and the Cavaliers have boosted their NCAA Tournament resume over the past 12 games. UVA has a series win over Georgia Tech and swept Miami this past weekend. With a strong finish against Virginia Tech this weekend and a solid performance in the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers could see themselves in the tournament.
In the latest Field of 64 projections from D1 Baseball, UVA is among the final four teams in alongside UT Rio Grande Valley, Iowa and Western Kentucky. D1 placed Virginia in the Morgantown regional that is being hosted by No. 16 overall seed West Virginia. The other two teams in the regional included Tennessee and Holy Cross.
Our own Aidan Baller analyzed the Cavaliers resume and looked at how hot this team has been down the stretch:
"The bats have fully come to life for Virginia these past few weeks, something that was predominantly shown this past weekend in the Cavs 3-0 sweep of the No. 29 RPI-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Harrison Didawick was the party starter, picking up an RBI single in the first before driving a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Virginia’s 6-1 win on Friday night.
His run of good form rolled into Saturday with Didawick going yard for the second straight game, this time in the bottom of the ninth, to spark an Aidan Teel walk-off hit to seal the series in two games. Teel starred in the second game, finishing with three hits on three at-bats, producing four RBIs.
Henry Ford was also in form, producing a team-high six hits over the weekend, which included two home runs on Sunday. Henry Godbout picked up four hits on the weekend to round out the stars and logged three RBIs.
Freshman James Nunnallee has also stepped up, delivering the game-winning run in Saturday’s win while producing three hits throughout the series, scoring every time he was on base.
On the mound, Jay Woolfolk, in his final game at the Dish, allowed one run through six innings while pitching seven strikeouts. Freshman Tomas Valincius also has found his form, throwing for seven strikeouts while allowing only three runs through six innings.
Virginia’s pitchers have found a rhythm, although the Cavs bats heating up will be the key to success if the Hoos want to make the trip to Omaha for the fourth time in five years.
Before that, though, Virginia must secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which a sweep against Virginia Tech on the road this weekend would almost certainly put the Hoos off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.
In addition, the Cavaliers sit in the top eight in the ACC standings and will likely have a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if they can take care of business this weekend in Blacksburg.
Opening pitch for game one against the Hokies is at 6 pm on Thursday, May 16th."
