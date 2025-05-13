UVA Baseball Surging Toward NCAA Tournament Berth at Just the Right Time
Virginia Baseball is peaking at the perfect time.
The Hoos are 10-1 over their last eleven games, with their lone blemish coming against then No. 24 ranked Georgia Tech on the road in extra innings. The record is the best in the ACC over that stretch of time, propelling the Cavaliers up 34 spots in the RPI rankings, all the way to 60th.
According to D1 Baseball’s latest NCAA Tournament projection released on Tuesday, May 13th, the Hoos are slotted as the three seed in the Morgantown Regional, which includes hosts West Virginia along with Tennessee and Holy Cross. To note, the Cavs are listed as one of the last four in, along with UT Rio Grande Valley, Iowa and Western Kentucky. On the other hand, Xavier, Cal Poly, Texas A&M, and Michigan are the last four out.
The bats have fully come to life for Virginia these past few weeks, something that was predominantly shown this past weekend in the Cavs 3-0 sweep of the No. 29 RPI-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Harrison Didawick was the party starter, picking up an RBI single in the first before driving a two-run homer in the eighth inning in Virginia’s 6-1 win on Friday night.
His run of good form rolled into Saturday with Didawick going yard for the second straight game, this time in the bottom of the ninth, to spark an Aidan Teel walk-off hit to seal the series in two games. Teel starred in the second game, finishing with three hits on three at-bats, producing four RBIs.
Henry Ford was also in form, producing a team-high six hits over the weekend, which included two home runs on Sunday. Henry Godbout picked up four hits on the weekend to round out the stars and logged three RBIs.
Freshman James Nunnallee has also stepped up, delivering the game-winning run in Saturday’s win while producing three hits throughout the series, scoring every time he was on base.
On the mound, Jay Woolfolk, in his final game at the Dish, allowed one run through six innings while pitching seven strikeouts. Freshman Tomas Valincius also has found his form, throwing for seven strikeouts while allowing only three runs through six innings.
Virginia’s pitchers have found a rhythm, although the Cavs bats heating up will be the key to success if the Hoos want to make the trip to Omaha for the fourth time in five years.
Before that, though, Virginia must secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which a sweep against Virginia Tech on the road this weekend would almost certainly put the Hoos off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.
In addition, the Cavaliers sit in the top eight in the ACC standings and will likely have a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if they can take care of business this weekend in Blacksburg.
Opening pitch for game one against the Hokies is at 6 pm on Thursday, May 16th.
Additional Links
CFB Analyst Names Virginia's QB Room One Of The "Bleakest" In The Country
Virginia Basketball Big Man Johann Grünloh Already Tabbed By CBB Expert As A Top Impact Player For 2025-2026
Updated Starting Lineup Prediction for Virginia Men’s Basketball after the Addition of Malik Thomas