Behind Lights-Out Pitching, No. 11 Virginia Baseball Takes Series Opener Over North Carolina 4-2

The UVA pitching staff held UNC to just two runs and the Cavaliers delivered a pair of late home runs to beat the Tar Heels on Friday

In the opening game of a crucial ACC Coastal series, the UVA pitching staff kept the Tar Heel offense at bay and the Cavalier bats delivered a pair of late home runs as No. 11 Virginia took the series opener against North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night at Disharoon Park.

Virginia starter Nate Savino gave up a one-out double to Mac Horvath and then a walk in the top of the first inning, but he got two-straight strikeouts to end the inning with no runs surrendered.

The UVA offense put some immediate pressure on UNC starter Max Carlson, as Jake Gelof drew a two-out walk and then Alex Tappen delivered an RBI double down the right field line to score Gelof from first base.

North Carolina took little time in notching the tying run as Mikey Madej took Savino's second pitch of the second inning deep to left field for a leadoff solo home run.

In the bottom of the second, Colin Tuft put the Cavaliers back in front by blasting a ball deep into the left field bleachers for his first-career home run.

Tuft then displayed his defensive skills in the top of the fourth as he covered some serious ground to get from left field into shallow center and made a tremendous diving catch.

In the same inning, another web gem from the Cavaliers helped keep the Tar Heels off the board. A double from Hunter Stokely put runners on second and third with two outs and then Vance Honeycutt drilled a ball down the left field line. Jake Gelof made a diving stop and then fired the ball across the diamond to beat Honeycutt by a step and end the inning, saving a run.

Savino settled in and delivered a solid performance on the mound for the Cavaliers, giving up just two earned runs on seven hits and striking out five Tar Heels. In the top of the sixth, Savino gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out.

Honeycutt nearly hit a grand slam, but his deep fly ball was caught by Chris Newell at the warning track, which allowed Johnny Castagnozzi to score from third base to tie the game.

Savino surrendered another walk to load the bases again, which spelled the end of his outing.

Virginia inserted Jay Woolfolk into a 2-2 game with the bases loaded and two outs. Woolfolk got the job done, striking out Mac Horvath on three pitches to end the inning.

Woolfolk retired each of the five batters he faced and worked into the eighth inning for UVA, before Brian O'Connor brought in Brandon Neeck to finish the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Griff O'Ferrall came up to bat with two outs and broke the 2-2 tie with his second-career home run, another blast over the left field wall.

In the following inning, Alex Tappen hit a leadoff home run to give the Cavaliers some breathing room, up 4-2 heading into the final inning.

Brandon Neeck faced five batters and retired them in order, striking out four of the five. Neeck picked up the save and Jay Woolfolk was credited with his third win of the season.

With the win, Virginia improves to 29-10 and 11-8 in ACC play. UVA will look to clinch the series against UNC in game 2 on Saturday at 1pm at Disharoon Park.

