Virginia Baseball Coach Brian O'Connor Is Reportedly The Front-Runner To Be The Next Coach At Mississippi State
There could be a big shakeup coming to college baseball. According to Kendall Rogers at D1Baseball, one of the best jobs in the country might be getting filled and one might be opening because of it. According to Rogers, "A deal is not done just yet, but long-time Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor has emerged as the clear-cut front runner to be the next head coach at Mississippi State."
This would obviously be big news. Mississippi State is one of the top jobs, not just in the SEC, but in the entire country. O'Connor has been one of the best coaches in the country and has kept Virginia as one of the top programs in the country, despite a disappointing 2025 season. Let's see what happens and if a deal gets done, but this would be a major move.
O’Connor entered the 2025 season with a career record of 885-370-2 and a 362-234-1 record in ACC play. He is one of eight coaches in the history of the ACC to accumulate 700 wins and his .705 winning percentage is the highest among active NCAA coaches.
O’Connor guided Virginia to 14-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2004-2017. Virginia is one of 16 programs ever to advance to an NCAA Regional for 14-straight years. This success has led to record crowds, excitement, and national exposure for Virginia Baseball, highlighted by the Cavaliers’ national championship in 2015.
A three-time National Coach of the Year, O’Connor is the second-fastest ACC coach to reach 500 career wins. He ranks eighth in ACC history in career wins, eighth in career ACC victories, fourth with 66 career NCAA tournament wins and tied for eighth with 31 ACC tournament wins.
His UVA teams have racked up 13 40-win seasons and played host to 11 NCAA regionals and seven NCAA super regionals. Since 2009, UVA owns 60 NCAA tournament wins — tied for the fourth most in the nation.
O’Connor was named the National Coach of the Year in 2015 by the ABCA, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball and Perfect Game, marking the third year he has earned such an honor. He was tabbed the 2009 NCBWA and CollegeBaseballInsider.com National Coach of the Year and also was named the 2006 College Baseball Foundation Coach of the Year. He is a five-time recipient of ABCA Atlantic Region Coach of the Year laurels (2004, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015) and five-time ACC Coach of the Year honoree (2004, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014). O’Connor was inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
One-hundred and two of O’Connor’s Virginia players have been selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft including 16 in the first round. Left-handed pitcher Danny Hultzen was taken second overall in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, marking UVA’s highest draft pick ever. Three Cavaliers were selected in the first round in 2014, the most of any program in the country. UVA was the only program in the nation to have at least one player chosen in the first round of the MLB Draft from 2014-18, including Pavin Smith and Adam Haseley, who were chosen back-to-back in the top 10 in 2017, marking the first position players from the same college to go in the top 10 since 1988. Since 2014, Virginia has had multiple players selected in the first two rounds seven times, the most in the country.