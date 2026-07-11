Virginia's Eric Becker drafted No. 58 overall by Cincinnati Reds

Following AJ Gracia, shortstop Eric Becker became the second Virginia Cavalier to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. Becker is heading to the Cincinnati Reds, with the No. 58 overall selection.

Becker's impact at UVA

Becker was a three-year player for Virginia, platooning at third base as a freshman before becoming the everyday shortstop in 2025 and 2026. He earned All-ACC honors in his final two seasons as a Cavalier.

One of the best contact hitters in the ACC, Becker’s career batting average stands at .348. He can do more than slash singles, though. His career OPS is an elite 1.048 — boosted by him averaging 25 extra-base hits per season.

Becker’s smooth left-handed swing became a staple at the top of Virginia’s lineup, admirably succeeding longtime starter Griff O’Ferrall. Becker was a key part of the first team of the Chris Pollard era. The junior battled through painful injuries throughout the season, often playing through ailments that would sideline most players.

“People don't realize how many nagging injuries he's played through all year,” Pollard said after the season-ending loss to Jax State. “I mean, the hand is documented, but there were so many other injuries along the way that he just gutted it out….He said, ‘look, I'm in there.’ And to see him go in and gut it out in that way and have that big at bat and put himself at second base as a tying run after we had rallied there in the eighth. Just goes to speak to his toughness and the type of player that he is and the mindset he is.”

Becker brings his expertise to a Reds organization that is currently last in the NL Central division with a 43-50 record. Cincinnati has talented infielders currently with its major league team — most notable Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. There is also notable talent in the minors, with three of the Reds' top four prospects being infielders.

Previous Virginia picks by the Reds include utility player Anthony Stephan (No. 389 overall in 2025), OF Ethan O'Donnell (No. 168, 2023), LHP Andrew Abbott (No. 53, 2021), RHP Nick Howard (No. 19, 2014), RHP Kevin Arico (No. 307, 2010), RHP Tyler Wilson (No. 1057, 2010) and LHP Todd Royak (No. 829, 1992). Becker joins a strong list, especially over the past few seasons.

Other Cavaliers projected to be drafted include Kyle Johnson, Joe Tiroly and several others. However, pick No. 136 (the start of round five) does not begin until 11:30 a.m EST tomorrow (Sunday, July 12). It is a possibility that Becker is the last Virginia baseball alum selected on the first day of the draft.

For now, though, the Cavalier faithful — and those within the program — will celebrate the addition of Becker to the increasing brotherhood of Virginia sluggers in the professional ranks.

“Talk about a guy that's going to have a great professional career,” Pollard said.