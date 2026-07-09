Phillies vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 9

The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds are set to play a rubber match in their three-game series on Thursday night after Cincy scored 11 runs on Tuesday in a win.

Philadelphia is still nine games over. 500 despite the loss, and it’s set as a road favorite with lefty Jesus Luzardo (3.75 ERA) on the mound against Cincy’s Brady Singer (5.03 ERA).

Singer has struggled for a lot of the 2026 season, but his ERA has gone from 6.18 to 5.03 since June 1.

Can he slow down a high-powered Philadelphia offense that ranks in the top 10 in the league in OPS, runs scored and batting average over the last 30 days?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League showdown on Thursday, July 9.

Phillies vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-103)

Reds +1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Phillies: -163

Reds: +135

Total

9.5 (Over -101/Under -120)

Phillies vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (7-4, 3.75 ERA)

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (3-8, 5.03 ERA)

Phillies vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Reds.TV

Phillies record: 51-42

Reds record: 42-49

Phillies vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+142)

Earlier today, I shared in Daily Dinger – our best home run props column at SI Betting – why Schwarber is worth a look against Singer and this Reds pitching staff:

Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber has homered in back-to-back games against the Cincinnati Reds, and he has an insane 32 home runs in the 2026 campaign.

Schwarber has gone deep eight times over the last four weeks (24 games), hitting .299 with a .979 OPS during that stretch. He’s a threat to leave the yard every night, which is why his prop is all the way down at +142 on Thursday.

Still, I think Schwarber is worth targeting against a Cincinnati Reds team that has allowed 124 home runs in the 2026 campaign – the sixth-most in MLB. Brady Singer (5.03 ERA) gets the start for the Reds tonight, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in his 17 starts.

Schwarber hasn’t gone deep against Singer in his career, but he does have a pair of extra-base hits.

Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

Since May, Luzardo has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all but two of his starts, and the Phillies are now 12-6 this season with the lefty on the mound.

He ranks in the 86th percentile in expected ERA and is in the 79th percentile or better in expected BAA, strikeout percentage, whiff percentage and more. It’s clear that he has the edge over Singer, who ranks in the seventh percentile in expected ERA and has led the Reds to a 6-11 record in 17 appearances this season.

Cincy has been slumping for quite some time, falling to seven games under .500 in 2026 with a minus-57 run differential.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have completely turned around a slow start and are actually over .500 on the road this season. I’m buying them to win this matchup as pretty clear favorites on Thursday.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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