Virginia Shut Out by Notre Dame at ACC Baseball Championship

For the first time this season, the Cavaliers failed to score a single run in a game. To make matters worse, that abysmal offensive performance came in their final opportunity to prove to the NCAA Selection Committee that they are worthy of hosting a regional at the NCAA Tournament, which will be revealed on Monday

Virginia managed just five hits and stranded eight runners on base in a 3-0 loss to Notre Dame on Friday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. In two pool play games at this week's ACC Baseball Championship, UVA turned in an 0-2 record.

For all of UVA's pitching struggles this season, including in a 13-3 loss to Florida State on Wednesday, the Cavalier pitching staff actually held up their end against the Fighting Irish on Friday. Virginia starter Nate Savino went 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and striking out five batters. Matt Wyatt entered the game in the fifth and gave the Cavaliers 1.1 innings, allowing one more earned run. Paul Kosanovich and Brandon Neeck each pitched one hitless inning in the seventh and eighth.

The Fighting Irish got on the board in the bottom of the second as a leadoff double by David LaManna turned into Notre Dame's first run as he came around to score on a single from Zack Prajzner. A double from Jack Penney in the fourth drove in another run and then Prajzner picked up a second RBI on a sacrifice fly to bring home LaManna again in the sixth.

Alex Tappen was responsible for three of Virginia's five hits. The other two hits came from Max Cotier and Ethan Anderson. Notre Dame starter Liam Simon struck out eight UVA batters in five innings of work while giving up just two hits. The Fighting Irish used four other pitchers to get through the rest of the game. Those arms allowed three UVA hits but successfully kept the Hoos off the board for the duration. This is the first time Virginia has been shut out since March 5th, 2021.

Virginia (38-17) will now await its NCAA Tournament fate, which will be revealed this coming Monday. UVA is a lock to make the tournament, but it seems unlikely for the Cavaliers to host a regional in Charlottesville.

