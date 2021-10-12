    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    ACC Tipoff: Kadin Shedrick Ready to Succeed Huff and Hauser in the UVA Front Court

    After battling injuries in his first two seasons at UVA, Shedrick is set to play a big role in the upcoming Virginia basketball season
    Author:

    The UVA men's basketball team lost a significant amount of its scoring from a season ago. The front court of Sam Hauser and Jay Huff was responsible for over 40% of Virginia's scoring last year. With the departures of those key big men up front, the torch has been passed to players like transfer Jayden Gardner and redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick. 

    Shedrick, who has battled significant injury setbacks in his first two seasons at UVA, knows that carrying the torch passed on from Hauser and Huff will be a tall task. 

    "It's definitely going to be a challenge, but I don't expect myself to be able to perform as well as they did in their senior year where I'm at right now," Shedrick said at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. 

    "I think that Jay and Sam brought incredible scoring, and I hope that I can at least halfway fill the shoes that they did." 

    Shedrick, listed at 6'11" and 231 pounds, noted that he brings a distinct skillset to the forward positions that varies from what UVA had with Huff and Hauser. 

    "In terms of replacing Jay and Sam, I think that I bring different things to the table," Shedrick said. "I think that I can be more active in ball screens such as that." 

    While Shedrick does not bring the same perimeter shooting prowess as his graduated counterparts, there are several promising traits in his game, including a combination of strength and size that will allow him to be a force in rebounding, setting screens, and playing defense. 

    "I just hope I'm able to grow this year and at some point say that I did a good job filling their shoes." 

    Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more coverage from the ACC Tipoff.

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

    Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

    UVA Tennis Duo Wins ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

    Kadin Shedrick Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Tipoff: Kadin Shedrick Ready to Succeed Huff and Hauser in the UVA Front Court

    41 seconds ago
    Tony Bennett Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

    1 hour ago
    Beekman Thumbnail
    Basketball

    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    2 hours ago
    Daniel Wright UVA
    All Sports

    Pioneers Rally to Take Down Cavaliers 2-1 in Overtime

    7 hours ago
    Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Bronco Mendenhall Sounds Off on Targeting After Wicks No-Calls

    23 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for Third Time

    Oct 11, 2021
    Sean Wilson Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

    Oct 11, 2021
    Men's Tennis ITA
    All Sports

    UVA Tennis Duo Wins ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

    Oct 11, 2021