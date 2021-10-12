ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

Bennett expressed support for the changes in NIL legislation, with the condition that it does not impede the players' academic and athletic efforts

NIL was a hot-button topic at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. Most of the head coaches of the ACC's 15 basketball teams were asked their opinions on the recent changes in NIL legislation, allowing student athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

UVA men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett expressed support for the new NIL policies, but remained firm that NIL opportunities should not impede the players' academic studies or commitment to the team.

"If they have an opportunity to make some money and do it in the right way, I'm all for it," Bennett said. "But once it interferes with their academics, practice, or competition, then we have a problem."

"I just want an opportunity for these guys to have an opportunity to make some money, if it's in the right place, as long as it doesn't interfere with those things," Bennett continued.

Bennett also said that for some programs, the changes in NIL policy only legalizes practices those programs were already doing.

"And let's be real. Some people have things wired that they've been doing all along that now they can do things that are legal. And some are a little behind in it," Bennett added, gesturing to himself.

"But I have no problem with it and I think it's good, but it's still evolving so we have to figure it out."

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more coverage of the ACC Tipoff.

