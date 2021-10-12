    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

    Bennett expressed support for the changes in NIL legislation, with the condition that it does not impede the players' academic and athletic efforts
    Author:

    NIL was a hot-button topic at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. Most of the head coaches of the ACC's 15 basketball teams were asked their opinions on the recent changes in NIL legislation, allowing student athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. 

    UVA men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett expressed support for the new NIL policies, but remained firm that NIL opportunities should not impede the players' academic studies or commitment to the team. 

    "If they have an opportunity to make some money and do it in the right way, I'm all for it," Bennett said. "But once it interferes with their academics, practice, or competition, then we have a problem." 

    "I just want an opportunity for these guys to have an opportunity to make some money, if it's in the right place, as long as it doesn't interfere with those things," Bennett continued. 

    Bennett also said that for some programs, the changes in NIL policy only legalizes practices those programs were already doing. 

    "And let's be real. Some people have things wired that they've been doing all along that now they can do things that are legal. And some are a little behind in it," Bennett added, gesturing to himself. 

    "But I have no problem with it and I think it's good, but it's still evolving so we have to figure it out." 

    Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more coverage of the ACC Tipoff. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

    UVA Tennis Duo Wins ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

    The Plays that Saved Virginia’s Comeback at Louisville

    Tony Bennett Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

    4 minutes ago
    Beekman Thumbnail
    Basketball

    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    1 hour ago
    Daniel Wright UVA
    All Sports

    Pioneers Rally to Take Down Cavaliers 2-1 in Overtime

    6 hours ago
    Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Bronco Mendenhall Sounds Off on Targeting After Wicks No-Calls

    22 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for Third Time

    Oct 11, 2021
    Sean Wilson Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Three-Star Wide Receiver Sean Wilson Commits to Virginia

    Oct 11, 2021
    Men's Tennis ITA
    All Sports

    UVA Tennis Duo Wins ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

    Oct 11, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    UVA’s Rally Falls Short, Hoos Lose to Clemson in Five Sets

    Oct 10, 2021