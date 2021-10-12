    • October 12, 2021
    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    Hear what Beekman had to say at the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday
    Author:

    Virginia sophomore guard Reece Beekman spoke to the media at the ACC Tipoff event at the Marriott City Center in Charlotte on Tuesday. 

    Beekman addressed his enthusiasm about beginning a new basketball season after a disappointing end to the season last March. 

    "Losing that last game just gave us motivation to come into the season... into the offseason working hard," Beekman said. "Just showing that we can still win a lot of games this year." 

    Beekman drained a buzzer-beating three to defeat Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament, but UVA was held out of the rest of the ACC Tournament due to a positive Covid test. The Cavaliers were able to participate in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, but lost to Ohio in the first round. 

    "We've been waiting to get back on the court and show what we can do." 

    Beekman also expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in front of fans at John Paul Jones Arena for the first time in his career. 

    "I'm so excited. I've been to a couple of games, seeing it when it's jam-packed," said Beekman. "Having that energy behind us, having that student section, the fans behind us is going to be a great feeling." 

    Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more coverage of the ACC Tipoff. 

