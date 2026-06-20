Best and worst case scenarios for Virginia Basketball's Incoming transfer class

UVA Head Coach Ryan Odom was very stringent when it came to this year's transfer class, only going after players who bring certain qualities to a Virginia basketball team with sky-high expectations entering the 2026/2027 season.

Though these specific qualities were never made public, it's pretty easy to see that the staff was going after size in the backcourt and positional flexibility, which makes a ton of sense after how they ended the season. The Cavaliers found out pretty quickly that once opponents were able to limit their frontcourt from scoring, the offense became incredibly one-dimensional and inefficient.

Odom wanted to add multiple players who could score from anywhere and play more than one position effectively. Guys like Jan Vide and Christian Harmon could play three different spots on occasion, making sure that the team has options if Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, and/or Elijah Gertrude stall out in crucial games.

With that being said, we're going to try to predict the outlook for each member of UVA's incoming transfer class, both good and bad.

4-star SG Christian Harmon

Best-case scenario

Harmon ends up blowing the coaching staff out of the water this offseason and successfully locks down the starting SG spot alongside Chance Mallory at PG.

Worst-case scenario

The mid-major guard can't adapt to ACC basketball, and he ends up falling behind players like Sam Lewis, Elijah Gertrude, and 3-star transfer Jurian Dixon in 2026.

4-star CG Jan Vide

Best-case scenario

Vide lives up to expectations and becomes a solid contributor at both SG and SF for the Cavaliers, bringing a new element to Coach Odom's offense.

Worst-case scenario

Like Harmon, Vide can't adapt to a higher level of play and ends up being a 5-10 minute contributor at the end of the bench.

3-star SG Jurian Dixon

Best-case scenario

Dixon continues to impress the coaching staff with his scoring ability in summer practices, and can either lock down one of the starting guard spots or becomes one of the top bench facilitators in 2026.

Worst-case scenario

He ends up being a "flash in the pan" performer for UC-Irvine in 2025/2026, and Virginia's coaching staff realizes that Dixon's a volume scorer in an offense that wants to spread the ball around.

Unranked PF/C Kalu Anya

Best-case scenario

Anya ends up as a playable big man off the bench for UVA, contributing high-quality minutes as a rotational player behind Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh.

Worst-case scenario

He contributes nothing to the Cavaliers, being unable to outperform guys like Silas Barksdale and Carter Lang in the frontcourt.