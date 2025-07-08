Breaking Down Ryan Odom's Midsummer Press Conference
Ryan Odom addressed the media from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Despite still being months away from the 25-26 season, Odom and his Cavaliers are kicking into practice mode as the new-look squad works to build chemistry from the ground up in this new era of Virginia basketball. Odom's summer media availability provided some key updates and insights as UVA basketball continues to finalize its roster.
After the major announcement yesterday that Virginia had signed 22-year-old Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder, Odom spoke on the international talent's pending NCAA eligibility as the 'Hoos look to finalize De Ridder's move to Charlottesville– "he's cleared partly right now, not fully overall" before adding that "he wants to come, we want him to come, now we just have to finish the job."
Odom implied that UVA has done everything in their power at this point to get the international talent to Virginia, and the remaining questions surrounding De Ridder's full clearance to play college basketball after his professional career overseas with Bilbao Basket in Bilbao, Spain lie in the hands of the NCAA. While De Ridder's full status still remains foggy, it's clear that the 6-foot-8 international prospect is a huge get for Odom. If all goes as planned, De Ridder will likely round out the starting five for the 'Hoos this Fall.
"If he doesn't come, we're still good with where we're at. It's good taking the risk... thankfully we're in a good place and we're hoping this gets across the finish line," Odom said.
Beyond Virginia's De Ridder signing this past week, Odom spoke on the early stages of building chemistry with his new roster this summer. He spoke on the early importance of getting the new players in the gym together, but emphasized setting up time off the court as well. Odom said, "and then you structure it and have things off the court where they can get together, whether it's meals or paintball or bowling.... to try to connect the group in a deeper way." He added, "All in all, the guys have been really accepting of one another."
With the assumed arrival of De Ridder and Johann Grunloh, a 19-year-old international Center from Germany, Odom's full roster for his first season as the head coach of Virginia basketball has been rounded out. Between Malik Thomas's scoring prowess and a front-court anchored by two strong international talents, Virginia fans have a lot to be excited about at the start of the Odom era in Charlottesville.
Starters:
PG: Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG, 4.2 at BYU)
Backup(s): Chance Mallory (Fr.)
SG: Jacari White (17.1 PPG at North Dakota St.)
Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (Jr.)
SG: Malik Thomas (19.9 PPG at San Francisco)
Backup(s): Sam Lewis (Jr.), Martin Carrere (R-Fr.)
PF: Thijs de Ridder (10.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG in Spain's Liga Endesa)
Backup(s): Devin Tillis (Gr.), Silas Barksdale (Fr.)
C: Johann Grünloh (8.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG in Germany’s BBL)
Backup(s): Ugonna Onyenso (Sr.), Carter Lang (R-So.)