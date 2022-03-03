Malcolm Brogdon Drops 31 Points, Leads Pacers to Comeback Win Over Magic

Brogdon recorded a near triple-double to lead the Pacers to a come-from-behind overtime victory in Orlando

The Indiana Pacers are certainly happy to have Malcolm Brogdon back on the floor.

In just his third game back from an extensive absence due to an Achilles injury, Brogdon tallied a near triple-double with 31 points, eight assists, and 11 rebounds to lead the Pacers to a come-from-behind 122-114 overtime victory over the Magic on Wednesday night in Orlando.

At the end of the third quarter, the Magic held a 91-76 lead over the visiting Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 fourth-quarter points to lead a furious Indiana comeback effort to erase the deficit and force overtime. Indiana held Orlando to just four points in the overtime period and went on to win 122-114.

Brogdon had a final statline of 31 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes played. His 31-points are a season-high and just five points off of his career-high of 36 points.

This season, the former UVA men's basketball star and 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Brogdon has appeared in just 30 games, missing 34 games this season due to injury, including a stretch in which he played just three games from mid-December to mid-February with an Achilles injury.

The Pacers have struggled without Brogdon in the lineup. With a record of 22-42, Indiana sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, seven games below 10th-place Atlanta, who occupies the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Brogdon and the Pacers will look to build off of this win when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7pm.

