CHO Named Title Sponsor of "Proving Grounds – Preseason with Virginia Men’s Basketball" Video Series
Virginia Men's Basketball had a big announcement tonight.
he Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) will serve as the title sponsor of Proving Grounds – Preseason with Virginia Men’s Basketball, Virginia Sports Properties General Manager Jen Madden announced Tuesday (Aug. 12).
Proving Grounds – Preseason with Virginia Men’s Basketball is a four-part all-access video series that will provide an inside look at the dawn of a new era for one of UVA’s most-storied athletic programs. The first episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, Aug. 21 with future episodes released monthly leading into the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
"We are thrilled to announce the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport as the title sponsor of Proving Grounds,” Madden said. “Their long-standing partnership with Virginia Athletics and this new collaboration underscores their continued commitment to UVA and our community. We are incredibly grateful for their support and excited for what the upcoming season has in store.”
First-year Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom’s 2025-26 roster features newcomers Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo), Martin Carrere (VCU), Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield). They are joined by redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang, and Desmond Roberts, who return from last year’s squad.
This is going to be a great look inside UVA as Odom prepares his team for their first season together. Virginia has the look of a dangerous tournament team and a team that can challenge for a spot atop the ACC.
Last week, UVA announced a huge non-conference tilt with Ohio State, set for February 14th.
Game time and broadcast details will be released in the coming weeks.
Virginia and Ohio State will meet for the seventh all-time meeting, with the series currently tied 3-3. Ohio State captured the first three games in the series, including matchups in 1931, 1932, and 1980, while Virginia’s victories came in 1981, 2015 and 2016. In the most recent meeting, Virginia rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buckeyes 63–61 in Charlottesville. That win followed a 64-58 Virginia road victory in 2015. Both matchups were part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
“We are excited for the challenge of playing a highly-competitive nonconference game against a program like Ohio State,” UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “The matchup will test us in the midst of our conference schedule and help prepare us for the postseason. Playing in a premier venue, in a vibrant city, also creates an exciting experience for our fans.”
The Nashville Hoops Showdown is part of Intersport’s expanding lineup of neutral-site college basketball showcases hosted in destination cities. The event highlights Nashville’s growing reputation as a premier sports and entertainment hub, offering fans the opportunity to experience high-level college basketball in one of the country’s most vibrant settings. It will be a great game at a pivotal point in the year.