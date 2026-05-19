Grading Ryan Odom’s Second Offseason With The Virginia Cavaliers

Head coach Ryan Odom's second offseason at Virginia has been a solid step in the right direction, and it shows why the Cavaliers should be optimistic entering year two of the Odom regime. He inherited the pressure of maintaining Virginia’s standards while also modernizing the roster, and so far, he has handled that balance well by keeping key pieces, adding length and scoring, and reinforcing the team’s defensive identity.

Retention and Additions

Odom should be praised for his roster retention and bringing back important players like Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grünloh, Sam Lewis, and Chance Mallory, who were all big contributors a season ago. He also emphasized developing this roster by retaining Owen Odom, Carter Lang, Elijah Gertrude, and Silas Barksdale.

Odom was very meticulous in his decision-making in the portal, bringing in Jurian Dixon, Christian Harmon, and Kalu Anya. Two of the three players will help on the wing for Coach Odom, and two of them are highly efficient scorers who should fit in easily with the program. The biggest area will be their ability to defend. Coach Odom will not play you on the court if you’re not making a defensive impact and making a difference on that end of the floor. That will be something to watch to see if the three transfers will make a difference on that end. On the offensive end, they should provide depth and versatility.

One of the areas of concern for the Cavaliers is the center position. Virginia didn’t add a backup center in the portal as they did a season ago in bringing in defensive altering Ugonna Onyenso, who was a standout player for the program. Instead, Coach Odom will rely on a young player to help with the backup center position in Favour Ibe. Ibe is a four-star prospect from Lanham, Maryland. The 7’1 center joins the 2026 recruiting class for the Cavaliers. Ibe is known for his presence on the defensive side of the ball and his shot-blocking prowess. He is expected to fill in that need. The part of the concern is if the freshman will be mentally ready to make an impact and contribute in year 1. Sometimes, the jump to the next level can take time for freshmen.

Overall, coach Odom made some good moves and retained a good chunk of the roster. Now, we have to find out if the three transfers will make an impact and if the true freshman center can have an impact like Chance Mallory had a season ago for the Cavaliers.

Overall Grade: B+