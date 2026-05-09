Virginia Basketball Beats Out Multiple Schools And Lands Commitment From Four-Star Center Favour Ibe

Virginia Basketball has been on a quest to find a backup center to pair with Johann Grunloh and they may have found him today.

After taking an official visit to Grounds this week, four-star center Favour Ibe committed to Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers, giving them a pledge from one of the top available center, transfer or high school, on the market right now.

NEWS: 7-foot-1 center Favour Ibe has committed to Virginia, he told @Rivals.



The four-star big man is the No. 82 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. He also made visits to Tennessee, Alabama, and Villanova. https://t.co/NkycvubO3H pic.twitter.com/xiFuPQB7C3 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 9, 2026

According to the 247Sports Composite, Ibe (7'1 235 LBS) is ranked as the No. 139 player in the country, the No. 22 center, and the No. 5 player in the state of Maryland. He played at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, MD and held other offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Texas, and Villanova, among others.

Ibe was on a visit to Tennessee before Virginia and it is a big deal that UV landed his commitment, as the Volunteers have reportedly been one of the big spenders this offseason.

Big Roster Piece

This was the biggest need on UVA's roster and now they have solidified what should be seen as one of the top contenders in the ACC next season.

UVA is losing valuable senior pieces such as Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall, Jacari White, Malik Thomas, and Devin Tillis from last year's team, and among them, Onyenso was arguably going to be the toughest guy to replace. He was one of the best shot blockers in the entire country (2.9 BPG) and paired nicily with Grunloh. There was a reason that Virginia had one of the top defenses in the country and the biggest reason (literally) was the center tandem.

The big question is going to be about how ready a true freshman center is to contribute right away. Unless UVA lands a transfer center, Ibe and Grunloh are the only two true centers on the roster. Thijs de Ridder theoretically could play center in a small-ball lineup, but his lack of foot speed would give Virginia little to no rim protection.

This is the third offseason addition for UVA and the first high school prospect that they have committed. There were not a lot of roster spots left due to how heavy Virginia went on retaining their own players, but they have filled three of the open spots now.

I think that Ibe is going to be a day one player, but he is going to have tough shoes to fill in replacing Onyenso. While he was not always the rim protector and elite shot blocker that he became in Charlottesville, he had a huge leg up in experience over Ibe. Ibe is going to be asked a lot from the start, but if he is ready, Virginia should be a legitimate ACC Championship threat to Duke and one of the best teams in the country.

Roster outlook for UVA

G- Christian Harmon (Transfer)

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

G- Martin Carrere

G- Elijah Gertrude

G- Desmond Roberts

G- Owen Odom

C- Johann Gruloh

C- Favour Ibe (Freshman)

F- Jurian Dixon (Transfer)

F- Thijs de Ridder

F- Carter Lang