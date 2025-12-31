How to Watch No. 21 Virginia vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Conference play is going to officially begin for No. 21 Virginia today and it is going to be against none other than their rival Virginia Tech.

Virginia went 11-1 in non-conference play and picked up wins against Dayton, Texas, Northwestern, and Maryland along the way.

The Hokies come in with a similar record of 11-2, but they don't have the marquee wins that UVA posseses. Still, this is going to be a big chance for both teams to start off conference play with a win and both teams hope to be ACC contenders this season.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 / 2 p.m.

Site: Blacksburg, Va./Cassell Coliseum (9.487)

TV: ACC Network; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Eric Rothman (pxp), Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network



John Freeman & Jimmy Miller



Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (380),



SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM970)

Can UVA get the win?

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) drives to the basket as American University Eagles guard Madden Collins (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia is 99-61 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 24-34 mark in Blacksburg, in a series that dates to 1914-15. UVA and Tech split a pair of games last season, with each team winning road contests.winning road contests. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 75-74 on Feb. 1 at JPJ, while the

Cavaliers beat the Hokies 73-70 on Feb. 15 at Cassell Coliseum.

UVA and VT have split the two-game series between the teams in each of the last four seasons. The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the Hokies in their last 10 games.

One advantage that Virginia might have is one the glass.

UVA ranks 13th nationally in offensive rebounds (14.6 rpg), 26th in rebound margin (9.8) and 30th in rebounds (41.6 rpg). UVA is 9-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, outrebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25). UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

Newcomers Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso provide elite rim protection for UVA. UVA ranks fourth nationally in blocks (6.5 bpg), highlighted by Onyenso’s eight-block effort vs. Butler and Grünloh’s seven-block effort vs. NC Central. Grünloh ranks 11th nationally with 2.6 blocks per game, while Onyenso is 14th at 2.5 bpg. Grünloh’s seven blocks vs. NC Central were most by a Cavalier freshman since Jason Clark’s eight vs. VMI on Jan. 24, 2002. Onyenso’s eight blocks vs. Butler were the most by a Cavalier since Jay Huff’s 10 vs. Duke on Feb. 29, 2020. Grünloh has two or more blocks in eight games, while Onyenso has multiple blocks in six games.

More Virginia Basketball News: