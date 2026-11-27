Virginia's second-ranked basketball team departed the Bahamas in the same fashion it arrived: undefeated and still developing. By beating Big East Conference members Marquette and Xavier, the Cavaliers improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2018-19 -- the year of its national championship run.

Friday's 83-71 victory over the Musketeers came in a decidedly different and more comfortable fashion than Wednesday's 60-54 squeaker over Marquette. Here are some instant takeaways, for better or worse:

Virginia is best when it's balanced

Despite the game's low score, Four Cavaliers reached double figures against Marquette. On Thursday, it was five: Sam Lewis with 21 points, Elijah Gertrude with a career-high 17, Thijs De Ridder with 14, Jan Vide with 12, and Chance Mallory with 10 (plus nine assists and eight rebounds).

Opponents understandably focus their defense on stopping De Ridder, the preseason ACC player of the year. But he's never been a one-man show. When the Cavaliers share the ball, they're far more dangerous. They had 19 assists on their 27 field goals.

The rotation is expanding

Gertrude remains the first player off the bench, and he keeps justifying that role with his stellar play on both ends of the court. He hit four 3-pointers and remains a solid defender.

Guard Jan Vide and forward Kalu Anya also seem to have gained more trust in coach Ryan Odom's eyes. Vide enjoyed his best game as a Cavalier, making all four of his field goal attempts in 18 minutes and adding ball-handling stability after Virginia suffered a spate of early turnovers (see below). Anya provided solid defense with five rebounds in 20 minutes after starting center Johan Grunloh endured early foul trouble.

Turnovers remain a concern

After setting a season high with 18 turnovers against Marquette, Virginia surpassed that with 21 against Xavier. That included five before the first media timeout.

Part of that may have stemmed from the Musketeers' aggressive defense--they rank second in the nation with 13.1 steals per game. Part of it may have been the 11 a.m. tipoff. But part of it was Virginia's lax approach.

"Today we challenged ourselves," coach Ryan Odom said afterwards. "We played two teams that are really good at stealing the ball. ... When we starting trying to go one on one, they were taking our ball. When we didn't stay with the plan, when we got outside of it, they made us pay."

Virginia's size, defense, depth and 51-percent shooting ultimately won out. And a certain number of turnovers are inevitable, given the Cavaliers' offensive pace. But they won't always be able to overcome that many giveaways against quality opposition.

Inside individual defense is still vulnerable

Grunloh leads the ACC in blocked shots, but even at 7 feet, he still struggles at times in one-on-one matchups with talented big men. Maryland's Pharrel Payne dominated him during the first half at College Park, and Xavier's Mike Nwoko scored all 15 of his points in the second half on Friday.

Grunloh played just 20 minutes and scored just two points due to foul trouble. Two days earlier, De Ridder fouled out against Marquette. The Cavaliers proved they can survive with one of their two starting big men on the bench, but they'd rather have both on the floor for much of the game -- especially against upcoming opponents with inside scoring threats.