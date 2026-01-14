Key Takeaways From No.16 Virginia's 79-70 Win Over No.20 Louisville

Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70 and picked up its first AP Top 25 win of the season. The Hoos started the game on a run to set the tone and make a statement. The Cavaliers proved they can play with anyone in the country and don’t need the best defensive effort to come out on top. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the ga.e

1. Virginia shuts down Ryan Conwell

Conwell shot 5-21 from the field and was held to just 14 points. The Hoos ball pressure was on full display throughout the game and made it tough for Conwell to get in a rhythm. Coming into the game, Conwell was averaging 20 points per game and was a go-to scorer for the Cardinals on offense. His ability to score and create offense for others is what makes him special. However, the Hoos never let him get going or clean open looks where he could convert to lift his team. Virginia did the same the last time out against Ebuka Okorie and held him to just 14 points.

2. Malik Thomas put together another stellar game

Thomas was red-hot from three-point range and led the team with 16 points on 5-7 shooting. He went 6-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 19 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. This is the second consecutive game that Thomas has performed well. In the game vs Stanford, he played one of his best defensive games of the season and was a great. On Tuesday, he had it going offensively for the Hoos. He was big in the second half

3. Another strong defensive effort from the Hoos

Yes, Isaac McKneely finished with a game-high 23 points on 7-16 shooting. The Hoos forced Lousiville to shoot 36% from the field and 26.3% from three point range. Virginia also did a good job defending the paint on the initial shots as they sent back nine shots. The second chance opportunities hurt the Hoos on defense but they did a good job of making it tough and giving the Cardinals a hard time.

4. Virginia knocks down 14 three pointers

It was a red-hot shooting night for the Hoos who hit 41% of its three pointers. The Cavaliers started the game on a 14-0 run and hit four three pointers to begin the game and made a statement. The main culprit early was Sam Lewis who knocked down two three pointers during the opening stretch of the game. Thomas was 5-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half. Johann Grünloh also had it going from long range making 3-4 from distance. The Hoos big man pulled up with no hesitation and it was big as the Cardinals forced several dare shots for the Hoos, but the made them with confidence. When Virginia is shooting at a high level, they are practically unbeatable.

5. Johann Grünloh Dominant Game

Grünloh finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. He went 4-8 from the field and 5-6 from the free thow line. We talked about his offensive performance, but he also got it done on the defensive end. He also had four blocks and a steal. His frontcourt presence was on full display as he sent back shots and didn’t allow the big man to get off when he was guarding them. It was his best defensive game of the season and was a key part on the defensive end for the Hoos.

