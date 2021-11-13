Kyle Guy is On Fire in the NBA G League

Guy is averaging 27 points per game through the first four games of the NBA G League season

Kyle Guy has been crushing it in the NBA G League through his first four games this season. The former Wahoo has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 27.0 points per game on 42.1% shooting from three-point range for the Cleveland Charge, the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guy has put together four incredible performances in the past week for the Charge, with each game seemingly more impressive than the last.

In his season debut on November 6th, Guy nearly recorded a triple double with 26 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in 38 minutes played. Despite Guy’s all-around solid performance, the Charge fell to the Motor City Cruise 140-118.

Two days later against the Wisconsin Herd, Guy made seven threes and dropped 34 points, including several clutch baskets down the stretch to keep the Charge in the game.

He also chipped in 11 rebounds and three assists. With the Charge trailing by three points late in the game, Guy hit a big-time three-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game with 17 seconds remaining.

The game did not end in a win, however, as the Charge fell just short in a 126-124 defeat to the Herd. Despite the loss, it was quite the memorable performance for Guy, who shot 58.3% from three in the game.

On Thursday, Guy had somewhat of a down performance, going 0/6 from three and scoring 15 points. However, Guy proved that his value extends beyond that of a perimeter sharpshooter, as he recorded a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, as well as four assists. He was also +19 in 34 minutes on the floor and helped the Charge to a 105-88 victory.

The next night, Guy had a performance to remember. He made five of nine three-point attempts and dropped 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

For the second night in a row, the Charge defeated the Bulls, 111-110.

Kyle Guy is filling up the stat sheet this season, averaging 27.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 36.2 minutes per game. He is also shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.1% from three.

This is not exactly a new development, either. Guy has proven himself to be not just a talented shooter, but a player capable of being a reliable contributor on an NBA roster.

We have just two words to say: LEAGUE HIM

