Latest Stock Report After Virginia’s Win Over Georgia Tech: Dallin Hall Climbs

While dominating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets earlier this week, a handful of Virginia Cavaliers saw their stocks rise. UVA has become quite comfortable when it comes to tight matchups, so maintaining a large margin was refreshing.

"... The goal is to play 40 minutes, and regardless of how you start, we always want to start well," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference. "And I thought our guys did a nice job of putting the pressure on pretty quickly. And it helps when you make shots. We made some shots early in the game and uh saw the ball go in the basket and then. The next group comes in and feels it as well. But most importantly, the defense was really strong."

Out of each of the Cavaliers, three in particular stood out, ultimately seeing a rise in their stocks.

Dallin Hall

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Senior guard Dallin Hall has been one of UVA's under-the-radar players this season, often being overshadowed by players like Thijs De Ridder and Ugonna Onyenso. However, he is skilled on both sides of the ball, and his defensive efforts have become even clearer in recent weeks. By the end of the Virginia-Georgia Tech matchup, Hall had logged 12 points, three rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor. He led both programs with his 10 assists, and recorded his first career double-double.

Thijs De Ridder

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Through the past couple of games, De Ridder appeared to have a dip in offensive performance—the numbers on his stat sheet dropped, and he started to lose momentum. Fortunately, this was short-lived. Against the Yellow Jackets, he started to climb once again, posting 22 points and five rebounds, shooting 69.2% from the floor. Now, this was far from his career high (32 points), but this was a major step in the right direction.

Malik Thomas

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Senior Malik Thomas was, as expected, another key player during this game. Trailing De Ridder's 22 points, Thomas posted 17 points, four rebounds and one assist. He hit two three-pointers early in the game, allowing UVA to take a lead right off the bat. Now, Thomas is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 40.8% from the floor.

