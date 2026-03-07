Instant Takeaways From No.13 Virginia's 76-72 Win Over Virginia Tech

Virginia escapes their rival, Virginia Tech, with a 76-72 victory at home. It was not the prettiest win for the Cavaliers, but they were able to close it out thanks to key plays being made down the stretch, and the Hoos prevailed for the win. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways.

1. Free Throws seal the victory

As of late, the Cavaliers have struggled some at the charity stripe, but quieted those worries with a stellar performance at the line. Virginia went 15-17 from the charity stripe on Saturday. Two of the main guys who stepped up in that department were Ugonna Onyenso and Thijs De Ridder. Both finished 4-4 from the free-throw line and came up big for the Cavaliers in sealing the game down the stretch. Free throws will be vital come tournament time for the Cavaliers and they are showing they can knock it down at a high level.

2. Malik Thomas carries the team

He had it going in the first half of the game, and while the Cavaliers best player, Thijs De Ridder, tried to find his footing, Thomas shined. In the first half, he finished with nine points on 3-4 shooting and added two steals. In the second half, he added seven points. Thomas was one of four players in double-figures and tied the team-high with 16 points. It was a great final game for Thomas in a collegiate uniform at John Paul Jones Arena.

3. Virginia Tech gets back in the game thanks to a 13-5 run in the second half

The Hoos were in complete control, and it looked like they were going to run their rival out of the building, but a hot start to the second half for the Hokies got them back in it. One of the key players in the second half was Jailen Bedford, who led the Hokies with 12 points on 4-6 shooting in the second half alone. Ben Hammond also added 10 second-half points, and Tobi Lawal was perfect from the field on 3-3 shooting in the half. Their play was a key piece in them getting back into the game.

4. Ugonna Onyenso produces his best game of the season

On a day when the bench didn’t have its best game, Onyenso was one of the leading players who picked up the slack. Onyenso finished with 16 points on 5-7 shooting and had one of his best games this year. He also added five rebounds and three blocks. Onyenso even hit a three-pointer at a critical juncture of the game to give the Cavaliers much-needed breathing room. Onyenso makes the Hoos dangerous in the tournament because of his ability to defend the paint and also score at a high level.

5. Sam Lewis bounce back game

Lewis was another who found his footing and his groove on the final game of the regular season. Prior to Saturday’s game, he struggled against Duke and fouled out against Wake Forest earlier in the week. However, he made big plays down the stretch to lead the Hoos to a victory. He finished with 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the floor. He also added six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. It was just what the doctor ordered for Lewis and he delivered a major performance.