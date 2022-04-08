On This Date: Virginia Basketball Wins First-Ever National Championship

Three years ago today, the Cavaliers took down Texas Tech in overtime to capture the program's first national title

On April 8th, 2019, exactly three years ago to the day, the Virginia Cavaliers completed the ultimate redemption story. After becoming the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, UVA came back the next season and won the program's first-ever National Championship.

The Cavaliers faced No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the title game and, although they built multiple double-digit leads, the Hoos once again found themselves needing a miracle by the end of regulation.

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver scored with a driving layup over De'Andre Hunter to give the Red Raiders the lead in the final minute. A pair of free throws from Norense Odiase capped off a 7-0 run and put Texas Tech up by three points with just 22 seconds remaining.

Another late game do-or-die scenario, another Cavalier steps up to be the hero.

Ty Jerome drove towards to the basket from left wing and fed a beautiful pass to the opposite corner to a wide-open De'Andre Hunter, who splashed the three-pointer to tie the game with 12 seconds left.

Texas Tech had a couple of chances at a game-winning shot on the final possession of regulation, but UVA defended it well and Braxton Key came up with a clutch block of Culver's shot as time expired to send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Hunter continued to deliver for the Cavaliers, hitting another big three to give Virginia the lead for good. Hunter scored a career-high 27 points, with 22 of those points coming in the second half and overtime, and also had a near double-double with nine rebounds.

It was a fantastic game for Virginia's "Big Three" who combined to score 67 of the team's 85 points. Kyle Guy, who was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, scored 24 points and Ty Jerome had 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

After Hunter's three-pointer, Virginia flexed its stout defense and then showed that Kyle Guy was not the only one on the roster who could make clutch free throws, as the team went a perfect 12/12 from the free throw line in the overtime period and outscored Texas Tech 17-9 to finish off the 85-77 victory.

Three consecutive thrilling games at the NCAA Tournament culminated in Virginia winning the first NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship in school history. It was an incredible run and an unforgettable comeback story, one that will be remembered by UVA fans forever.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany Provides Injury Update on Matt Moore and Petey LaSalla

No. 16 UVA Women's Lacrosse Routs VCU 23-5

Three-Run Fifth Inning Helps Cavaliers Douse Flames 7-2

Virginia Softball Downs JMU 7-1, Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak

Coach Mox Brings Coaching Staff From Missouri State to Virginia

Braxton Key Signs Two-Way Contract With Detroit Pistons