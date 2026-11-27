No coach is ever completely satisfied, but Ryan Odom seemed pleased to fly home from the Bahamas with an unbeaten Virginia basketball team.

The second-ranked Cavaliers (9-0) overcame a season-high 21 turnovers Friday to outlast Xavier in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, two days after scraping past Marquette 60-54. Sam Lewis (21 points), Elijah Gertrude (17 points), and Chance Mallory (10 points, nine assists) led the way.

Here are highlights from Odom's postgame press conference:

On the bench's contribution:

Gertrude and Jan Vide (12 points on 4-for-4 shooting) provided a needed lift, and Kalu Anyu contributed four points and solid defense when starting center Johan Grunloh had to sit with four trouble.

"The bench overall all week was great," Odom said. "We got to see the contributions these guys are capable of, with some chances out there to impact the game, and some of them have delivered."

On Jan Vide:

Aside from a 17-minute outing in a rout of Bucknell, Vide never played more than eight minutes in any of Virginia's first six games. But the Slovenian native, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, has seen his role grow lately. Friday's game was his third straight with double-digit minutes, and he provided some ball-handling stability off the bench after a spate of early turnovers.

"Jan is a veteran," Odom said. "He understands who he is as a player. He provides a steady hand. He's physical, he's gonna play hard and fight for positions and loose balls; he had some big offensive rebounds in the game, and he made some big shots."

"He stayed ready. I think that's the biggest thing. ... It's hard when you see a guy play against Chance [Mallory, in practice] every single day. I mean, that's not easy. Jan's a really good player in his own right. When you put him out there sometimes with Chance, you know, that really helps. It takes a lot of pressure off him. ... He's really big. He's a guy that can get into the paint and make passes and get to the basket and score himself, and he's a physical defender. So I really like the path that he's on right now."

On lineup options:

Grunloh's foul trouble forced the Cavaliers to go smaller than Odom would prefer. But aside from the 5-10 Mallory, they're rarely lacking in size.

"Even with Jan [Vide] getting out there, we can still be pretty lengthly and more disruptive, playing with two 6-7, 6-8 guys out there. We can switch. ... It's certainly different than last season, when we knew what our defense would be every game, but now we have a bit of a changeup."

On the turnover issues:

The Cavaliers committed a combined 39 turnovers in the two wins in the Bahamas. That number partly reflects the defensive acumen of Marquette and Xavier, but also the Cavaliers' impatience.

"I think we were playing two teams that are excellent at stealing the ball," Odom said. "When we starting trying to go one on one, they were taking our ball. And when we didn't stay with the plan, when we got outside of it, they made us pay.

"Sometimes the defense wins and you put yourself in a position you shouldn't be in. You have to give them credit. ... Today we challenged ourselves by trying to do too much on an individual basis, ot trusting the plan and one another. It's a dangerous thing. We have a lot of good players on our team, and I encouraged them after the game: Don't play with your food. The guy beside you is good, and we have to trust and pass."