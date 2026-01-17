Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 16 Virginia vs SMU

After getting their biggest win of the season earlier this week against Louisville, No. 16 Virginia is back on the road today to face SMU. The Cavaliers continue to look like not only one of the top teams in the ACC, but the country as well, but they will face stiff competition from SMU, who is one of the most talented teams in the conference.

Virginia is 1-2 against SMU in the series that began in 2013. SMU swept two games against Virginia last season. The Mustangs defeated the Cavaliers 63-51 win in the inaugural ACC meeting between the teams in Dallas on Dec. 7, 2024. SMU finished the sweep with a 54-52 win over UVA in Charlottesville on Jan. 15, 2025. The Cavaliers squared off against the Mustangs in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge on Nov. 29, 2013. The Cavaliers would go on to claim the tournament title after defeating Missouri State

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center.

SMU has five players averaging double figures in scoring: Boopie Miller (20.8, 3rd ACC, 21st NCAA), Jaron Pierre Jr. (17.2, 10th ACC), B.J. Edwards (13.4, 28th ACC), Corey Washington (11.9, 40th ACC) and Samet Yigitoglu (11.1, 50th ACC). SMU has had at least four double-figure scorers in 16 of 17 games and five in double figures seven times. (As of Jan. 16, SMU was one of 22 teams with five averaging 10+ points.) Six Mustangs have recorded at least one double-double this season: Boopie Miller (5, 5th ACC, 52nd NCAA), Samet Yigitoglu (5, 5th ACC, 52nd NCAA), Corey Washington (3, 14th ACC), B.J. Edwards (2, 20th ACC - both triple-doubles), Jaron Pierre Jr. (1) and Jaden Toombs (1). Edwards is the only player in the nation with multiple triple-doubles.

MU is averaging 17.9 assists (2nd ACC, 31st NCAA) with Boopie Miller pacing at 7.1 assists (1st ACC, 10th NCAA) and B.J. Edwards dishing 5.4 per game (7th ACC, 49th NCAA). Last season, SMU was second in the ACC in assists at 15.9 (44th NCAA). Boopie Miller averaged 5.5 (4th ACC, 33rd NCAA). B.J. Edwards was next for the Mustangs at 3.7 (10th ACC).

Virginia is hoping that this year's game vs SMU is going to be different than the last time they had to play them.

Boopie Miller drilled a game-winning 3-pointer near the buzzer to lift SMU to a 54-52 win at Virginia on Jan. 15, 2025. UVA used a 12-0 run to gain a 50-45 lead, but SMU responded by burying three straight 3-pointers, including two from Miller, who led the Mustangs with 12 points. UVA’s Blake Buchanan recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. UVA shot a season-low 15.4 percent from distance (4 of 26).

No. 16 Virginia raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed in a 79- 70 win at No. 20 Louisville on Jan. 13 at KFC Yum! Center. Malik Thomas sank a career-high six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 19 points. Johann Grünloh netted 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks, while Sam Lewis chipped in 15 points along with a key block. Former Cavalier Isaac McKneely led Louisville with 19 points

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (42.1), offensive rebounds (14.1), field goal percentage defense (.379), and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.286), second in blocks (6.7 bpg), rebound margin (+9.1) and 3-point percentage (.370), third in scoring margin (+17.7), fourth in assist/turnover

ratio (1.61), 3-pointers (10.5), scoring defense (67 ppg), and defensive rebounds (27.9 rpg) and fifth in assists (17.4). Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16 ppg), ninth in field goals goal percentage (54.1%) and 20th in rebounds (6.2 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks third in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 10th in assists (4.1 apg). Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh are tied for second in blocks (2.6 bpg) and Grünloh is 15th in rebounds (6.8 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (2.0 spg) and sixth in free-throw percentage (83.1%).

I think that Virginia is going to be able to win this game with their defense. The Cavaliers defense has improved a great deal in the past few weeks since a shaky start to the season and when you balance that with their shooting, you get one of the most complete teams in the country.

Final Score: Virginia 81, SMU 77

