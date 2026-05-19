Three Reasons Virginia Has Had An Underrated Offseason

Virginia Basketball has quietly but thoughtfully crafted an offseason strategy that truly deserves more attention. While many programs chase flashy transfers to steal the headlines, the Cavaliers have taken a more measured approach, aiming to build a balanced and purposeful team to contend in the ACC. Though they may not have generated the loudest buzz, the decisions made during this offseason suggest that exciting improvements are on the horizon, and the Cavaliers took a calculated approach for the 2027 campaign.

1, Keeping The Team Together

One of their main strategies was keeping the core of the team together. The Cavaliers have worked diligently to keep Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grünloh, Silas Barksdale, Elijah Gertrude, and several others. This preservation creates a strong competitive advantage, enabling the team to leverage established chemistry, trust, and familiarity among its players. Instead of starting from scratch, Virginia has focused on strengthening a solid foundation. This kind of continuity may go unnoticed, but it can significantly impact a team's ability to hit the ground running—or to struggle as they find their footing in the early going.

2. Calculated Recruitment Of Transfer Portal

The offseason also featured calculated recruitment from the transfer portal, where Virginia made some savvy additions. The Hoos added Chris Harmon, Jurian Dixon, and Kalu Anya. The year prior, head coach Ryan Odom added seven players from the transfer portal, and a chunk of the roster came from there; that is not the case this offseason. With only three newcomers, Coach Odom is focusing on developing the team to get players who can contribute in some capacity. The newcomers bring a diverse range of talents that will undoubtedly enhance the Cavaliers' depth and versatility on the court. Virginia now boasts a richer array of skills and options that will contribute to the team's success in the winter.

3. Strategic Moves & Sticking To Coach Odom Philosophy

The overarching story of Virginia's offseason is one of thoughtful strategy over flashy moves—an intentional effort that prioritizes smart, long-term advantages. By retaining key players, making strategic additions, and building a roster aligned with their coaching philosophy, the Cavaliers demonstrate a deep commitment to excellence. Coach Odom has a certain standard he holds his players to, and while the new world of college basketball focuses on the self, he preaches team unity, sacrifice, and being better as one. We saw that last year, with players sacrificing playing time, having the ball in their hands in key moments, and their overall production. That sacrifice led to 30 wins.

While the acquisitions may go overlooked, some will say it doesn't look like Virginia did much in the portal to improve the team. However, Coach Odom invested in his coaching strategy and the overall development of his core players. It is a risk, of course, but he was able to obtain a lot from them last season. He is expecting the same as what he did this offseason.

