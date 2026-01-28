Virginia Cavaliers Have Multiple Games Ranked Among the Best of the 2025 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers had an electric season in 2025, which was rather unexpected. In truth, few people expected the Cavaliers to make it as far as they did, let alone to finish 11-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

This was undoubtedly a season for the books, both for Virginia and for college football as a whole. Records were broken, memories were made and players capitalized on opportunities on the field. With this in mind, watching UVA make ESPN's list of top 100 games during the 2025 season wasn't a major shock. However, it was surprising to see the Cavaliers crack the top 20.

Where Did Virginia's Matchups Rank?

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

No. 18: Virginia vs. Florida State (Sept. 26)

Coming in at No. 18 was the Virginia-Florida State game in September, which resulted in a double overtime thriller. The Cavaliers ended up clinching the 46-38 victory, but it clearly wasn't without challenge.

Former Virginia cornerback Ja'son Prevard recorded his second interception of the night, ultimately handing the victory over to the Cavaliers. This was a hard-fought matchup that left fans on the edge of their seats. Following Prevard's interception, they flooded the field in celebration.

No. 13: ACC Championship game: Virginia vs. Duke (Dec. 6)

As heartbreaking as this game ended up being for UVA, it can't be denied that this was one of the most invigorating meetings of the season.

Just weeks before the conference title game, Virginia defeated Duke 34-17. Entering the title game, many anticipated UVA walking away with another victory under their belt, inching one step closer to the College Football Playoff.

In yet another grueling overtime battle, the Blue Devils rallied for a 27-20 victory, securing the ACC title. This was the first ACC Championship to ever go into overtime, so it was a historic night to begin with. Not to mention, it was only the second time Virginia had appeared in the conference title game, and the first since 2019.

Overall, 2025 was a phenomenal season for head coach Tony Elliott's program. After facing an overwhelming amount of criticism in recent years, and particularly heading into his latest campaign, it didn't take long for him to start silencing the skeptics this time around.

Now into the offseason, UVA is preparing for what could very well be another successful run in the ACC. Their schedule is not light by any means, but they've proven their ability to navigate tough opponents.

More Virginia Football News: