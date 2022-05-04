UVA Basketball in the Mix for Georgetown Transfer Don Carey

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers might be making a run at another target out of the transfer portal to supplement the UVA basketball roster heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Virginia has reportedly reached out to Georgetown transfer Don Carey, who is in the transfer portal for the third time and will be transferring to a fourth different school for his sixth season of college basketball.

Carey began his career at Mount St. Mary's, where he started all 32 games and averaged 9.0 points and 3.4 assists per game in his freshman season in 2017-2018. He then transferred to Siena, sitting out the 2018-2019 season, before averaging 11.3 points per game on 38.2% shooting from three-point range for the Saints in 2019-2020.

Carey then entered the transfer portal for a second time and committed to Georgetown, where he has spent the last two seasons. He started 20 of 26 games in 2020-2021, averaging 8.0 points per game on a career-high 46.7% shooting and an extremely impressive 44.9% shooting from three-point range on 3.4 attempts per game.

This past season, Carey started all 28 games for the Hoyas, and averaged a career-high 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and shot 38.8% from three and 42.4% from the floor. For his career, Carey is averaging 10.5 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Andrej Stojakovic

On April 8th, Carey announced that he would be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, but would be maintaining his college eligibility to keep open the option of returning to college basketball for a sixth season while he tested the NBA waters. On April 28th, it was reported that Carey would be entering the transfer portal once again and he has quickly become one of the top transfer targets on the market. According to Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers, Carey has been contacted by Virginia, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Texas, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Maryland, TCU, Georgia Tech, and several other programs.

At 6'5", 187 pounds, he has the size and strength to guard multiple positions on the perimeter and his shooting ability is certainly coveted by a number of teams in the portal, but especially Virginia.

The Cavaliers have already brought in one transfer from the portal in 6'8" Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas, who committed to UVA on April 23rd. UVA adds Vander Plas and a talented incoming freshman class that includes four four-star recruits to a roster that is returning its entire starting five and each of its top six scorers from last season. Tony Bennett and his coaching staff will certainly have a lot of pieces to mess around with this upcoming season, but clearly they are still hoping to address the team's shooting deficiencies by going after Georgetown's Don Carey, a proven shooter and scorer with plenty of experience, having started in 108 games over the course of his career.



Cavaliers Now will have more updates on Virginia's pursuit of Carey as well as other transfer portal target as they become available.

