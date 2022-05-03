Skip to main content

Virginia Football: Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

See which former Cavaliers have been signed by NFL teams as undrafted free agents or invited to rookie minicamps

The Virginia football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft: tight end Jelani Woods, who was picked 73rd overall in the 3rd round by the Indianapolis Colts

Since then, three more former Cavaliers have been signed by NFL organizations as undrafted free agents and three other UVA alums have been invited to rookie minicamps, which will take place on the weekend of May 14th. 

Track all of the former Virginia football players who are getting an opportunity to play at the next level: 

Joey Blount

Joey Blount, Virginia Cavaliers football

Safety Joey Blount has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. 

Ra'Shaun Henry

Ra'Shaun Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry has been signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. 

De'Vante Cross

De'Vante Cross, Virginia Cavaliers football

Safety De'Vante Cross has been signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent. 

Devin Darrington

Devin Darrington, Virginia Cavaliers football

Running back Devin Darrington has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs to participate in a rookie minicamp. 

Ryan Nelson

Ryan Nelson, Virginia Cavaliers football

Offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has been invited by the New York Giants to participate in a rookie minicamp. 

Chris Glaser

Chris Glaser, Virginia Cavaliers football

Offensive lineman Chris Glaser has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts to participate in rookie minicamps. 

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more updates on Virginia football players in the NFL. 

