Virginia Football: Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
The Virginia football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft: tight end Jelani Woods, who was picked 73rd overall in the 3rd round by the Indianapolis Colts.
Since then, three more former Cavaliers have been signed by NFL organizations as undrafted free agents and three other UVA alums have been invited to rookie minicamps, which will take place on the weekend of May 14th.
Track all of the former Virginia football players who are getting an opportunity to play at the next level:
Joey Blount
Safety Joey Blount has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Ra'Shaun Henry
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry has been signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
De'Vante Cross
Safety De'Vante Cross has been signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.
Devin Darrington
Running back Devin Darrington has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs to participate in a rookie minicamp.
Ryan Nelson
Offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has been invited by the New York Giants to participate in a rookie minicamp.
Chris Glaser
Offensive lineman Chris Glaser has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts to participate in rookie minicamps.
Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more updates on Virginia football players in the NFL.
