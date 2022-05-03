Virginia Football: Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

See which former Cavaliers have been signed by NFL teams as undrafted free agents or invited to rookie minicamps

The Virginia football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft: tight end Jelani Woods, who was picked 73rd overall in the 3rd round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Since then, three more former Cavaliers have been signed by NFL organizations as undrafted free agents and three other UVA alums have been invited to rookie minicamps, which will take place on the weekend of May 14th.

Track all of the former Virginia football players who are getting an opportunity to play at the next level:

Joey Blount Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Safety Joey Blount has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. Ra'Shaun Henry Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry has been signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. De'Vante Cross Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Safety De'Vante Cross has been signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent. Devin Darrington Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Running back Devin Darrington has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs to participate in a rookie minicamp. Ryan Nelson Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has been invited by the New York Giants to participate in a rookie minicamp. Chris Glaser Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Offensive lineman Chris Glaser has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts to participate in rookie minicamps.

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more updates on Virginia football players in the NFL.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Andrej Stojakovic

UVA Men's and Women's Tennis Set to Host Charlottesville Regionals at NCAA Championships

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll

Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

Record Crowd Sees Virginia Baseball Beat Virginia Tech 6-3 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11