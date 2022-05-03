Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Andrej Stojakovic

Andrej Stojakovic is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Champion Peja Stojakovic

Tony Bennett has made another offer in the class of 2023. Virginia basketball has offered four-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, as announced by his AAU team, the Compton Magic, on Monday.

A 6'7", 185-pound forward, Andrej Stojakovic is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Three-Point Contest Champion, and 2011 NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks.

Andrej Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a junior this season at Jesuit High School near Sacramento, California. He holds offers from 20 schools, including several top college basketball programs. Virginia joins UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, UConn, Indiana, Louisville, Stanford, Texas, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, Washington State, and several other major conference programs that have made Stojakovic an offer.

Stojakovic is rated the No. 8 player in California, the No. 17 small forward in the class of 2023, and the No. 73 player in the country according the the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Virginia has also made offers to four-stars Milan Momcilovic and Taison Chatman as well as to 6'10" power forward Blake Buchanan, who visited UVA last weekend.

