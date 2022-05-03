Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Andrej Stojakovic

Andrej Stojakovic is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Champion Peja Stojakovic

Tony Bennett has made another offer in the class of 2023. Virginia basketball has offered four-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, as announced by his AAU team, the Compton Magic, on Monday. 

A 6'7", 185-pound forward, Andrej Stojakovic is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Three-Point Contest Champion, and 2011 NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks. 

Andrej Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a junior this season at Jesuit High School near Sacramento, California. He holds offers from 20 schools, including several top college basketball programs. Virginia joins UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, UConn, Indiana, Louisville, Stanford, Texas, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, Washington State, and several other major conference programs that have made Stojakovic an offer. 

Stojakovic is rated the No. 8 player in California, the No. 17 small forward in the class of 2023, and the No. 73 player in the country according the the 247Sports Composite rankings. 

Virginia has also made offers to four-stars Milan Momcilovic and Taison Chatman as well as to 6'10" power forward Blake Buchanan, who visited UVA last weekend. 

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Men's and Women's Tennis Set to Host Charlottesville Regionals at NCAA Championships

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll

Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

Virginia Football: Two Cavaliers Sign With NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

Record Crowd Sees Virginia Baseball Beat Virginia Tech 6-3 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

Ryan Goetz and Emma Navarro, Virginia Cavaliers tennis
All Sports

UVA Men's and Women's Tennis Set to Host Charlottesville Regionals at NCAA Championships

By Matt Newton1 hour ago
Jake Gelof, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Falls to No. 14 in D1Baseball Poll

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Ashlyn McGovern, Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 2 Boston College in ACC Semifinals

By Matt NewtonMay 2, 2022
Arizona Ritchie, Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

UVA Softball Drops Two of Three at Louisville in Final ACC Series

By Kathleen Boyce1 hour ago
Jake Gelof and Chris Newell, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Three Homers Not Enough for Cavaliers in 7-5 Loss to Hokies

By Matt NewtonMay 1, 2022
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers football
Football

Every ACC Player Selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Matt NewtonMay 1, 2022
Group photo of the 2022 FINA World Swimming Roster for USA Swimming
All Sports

Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

By Matt NewtonMay 1, 2022
Joey Blount and Ra'Shaun Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football: Two Cavaliers Sign With NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

By Matt NewtonMay 1, 2022